Sarah Sanders Calls Bloomberg's Stop-and-Frisk Comments 'Atrocious,' So Naturally, Democrats Call Her 'Fat'

There is no bigger and more effective political pugilist than Donald Trump, but when it comes to trash talk, he didn't throw the first punch. It's something the left conveniently forgets in the faux outrage about civility in politics.

Oh, and you might want to duck, because that faux outrage is usually followed up by a political haymaker.

Sorry Lefties, but when you begin impugning people with your list of 'ists' – Hillary Clinton's list of deplorables – because conservatives don't agree with you, it's time to take a deep, cleansing breath, open your eyes and look at that mug in the mirror.

Today's target of the Left is former presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Sanders has been hounded out of restaurants and called all kinds of insane names. She's actually been accused by reporters of not making her own pies, but because she blasted the Democrats' man-of-the-moment, Mike Bloomberg, for actually saying racist things, she's a fat pig. Natch.

Bloomberg's astonishingly racist comments about blacks were splayed over the media this week. As PJ Media reported, this is what Bloomberg said:

95 percent of your murders -- murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, sixteen to twenty-five. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city," Bloomberg said. And that's where the real crime is," the man who's running for the nomination of the supposedly anti-racist Democrat party went on to say. "You've got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed. You want to spend the money on a lot of cops on the streets." Once you've got more cops, he argued, you have to "put the cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods.

On the "Hannity Show" on Fox News, Sanders naturally responded that Bloomberg's comments about black criminals and his other, equally disturbing, previous comments about women ("I'd do her") were "atrocious" (see video of her comments below):

If he continues to rise, he’s gonna have serious problems with women, with African-Americans. His record, his language is offensive and atrocious. Then again, maybe he can buy the DNC just like Hillary did and steal it from Bernie like they did in 2016.

Former Bill Clinton press secretary—and former NFL communications honcho who thought a kneeling Colin Kaepernick was great for the NFL brand—Joe Lockhart, snarked:

5. Sarah Sanders blasted Mike Bloomberg for his foul language and the way he treats and talks about women. Ummm Sarah, you were not Mother Teresa's Press Secretary, you worked for @realDonaldTrump Did you know who you were working for. Were you paying attention or were you at — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 12, 2020

He worked for Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton.

After Sander's comments, she was naturally dismissed as a big fat liar. Wait, wrong order. She was dismissed as big and fat and then a liar.

Since leaving the White House, Sarah Sanders appears to have let herself go... pic.twitter.com/gLNqUXCmeV — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) February 12, 2020

Here comes the "liar" part:

There was a woman Arkansas

Whose alt-facts could leave you in awe.

She twisted the truth,

Like martini vermouth

Then poured out lies in a thick southern drawl.#SarahSanders #FoxNews #SarahHuckabee #SarahHuckabeeSanders #FakeNews #DirtyLimericks #PoliticalLimericks Sarah Sanders pic.twitter.com/wH05geBpan — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) February 12, 2020

Now usually one wouldn't get all spun up about ad hominem attacks. They're by definition illogical and meaningless, but with this silly attack on Sanders, the Left and people like former RNC Chair-turned-MSNBC-commentator Michael Steele are seeking to have it both ways.

OK. ??????? Lets try this: “Sarah Sanders says Donald Trump will have serious problems with Women and African Americans. She also says his language is offensive and atrocious”. Now THAT’s believable. https://t.co/mdhJmhSUh9 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 12, 2020

Reporters, columnists, talking heads and the like have spent the last three years pretending that Donald Trump and the people around him are racists, fascists, and the rest of the "ists." They lied and claimed Trump never denounced white supremacy. They lied and said Trump denounced all illegal aliens as rapists.

Before he got into politics, Trump was a baller New York tycoon with a cool TV show, friends of all colors with prime tickets to all the hot events. Then he ran for president as a Republican and became a "racist" with no friends. Don Jr. recalls his dad telling him on the escalator to announce for president, "now we'll find out who our friends are." Turns out he doesn't have many in the media anymore and, of the friends he does have, the Left wants to throw them in prison.

Look at Mediaite's take:

"Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had some very tough words for the “offensive and atrocious” language that has come from a certain rich person from New York who has problems with women and African Americans. SPOILER ALERT: It wasn’t her former boss."

That was sort of funny. But see what happened there? Mediaite linked having "problems with women" with having problems with African Americans. Trump's a "racist" again. See how that works? Everyone knew before one ballot was cast that Trump was a New York billionaire playboy, so it also must be true that he's a racist.

And a "sexual predator":

Sarah Sanders must have forgotten that she works for a vicious, foul-mouthed sexual predator and racist who straddles bad taste and bad judgment like a colossus. https://t.co/KQtrka2U7b — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 12, 2020

Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein. Potato, potahto.

The Left was in high dungeon today about comments about pink pussy-hat-wearing "nasty woman" actress Naomi Judd, who was prescribed steroids and looked puffy. Stacy Washington noticed a problem:

Sympathy for Ashley Judd? Of course.



But where were all of you when Sarah Sanders was trending?



You were there mocking her for her looks.



The difference is one is a Republican and therefore deserving of hate and Judd is a liberal.



Enjoy your hypocrisy liberals! #waronwomen — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) February 12, 2020

Until the Left stops calling everyone who has a policy difference with them a racist—until they stop wanting to jail people for having a policy difference with them— we'll have this divisiveness.

Oh, and Sarah Sanders is a lovely woman so shut your pie hole.

Here are Sarah Sanders's comment on "Hannity" Tuesday night: