Sara Carter: If Durham Probe Fails, Nothing Will Stop 'Attempted Coups' in the Future

Investigative reporter Sara Carter, whose stories have exposed some of the early efforts to undermine Donald Trump, said that unless the investigation of prosecutor John Durham into the origins of the Russian investigation brings indictments, it will open the door to "future coups." Carter appeared with Sean Hannity to discuss some of Attorney General William Barr's new rules regarding government surveillance of political campaigns.

Fox News:

"The important thing to remember here is that even though Attorney General William Barr is going to have all of these new rules in place in an effort to avoid this happening in the future, I talked to sources today: Former senior FBI officials that say if there aren't indictments -- if people don't actually pay the price for what happened here -- which was an attempted coup, basically, on the president of the United States, and also just destroying the civil liberties of an American citizen, Carter Page, then what's going to stop the next person?" she told host Sean Hannity.

Durham has started issuing subpoenas as he attempts to find out who is ultimately responsible for setting in motion an investigation of the Trump campaign and their ties to the Russian government -- an investigation that proved to be a dry hole.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) says that he believes some people are going to be indicted because of the Durham investigation.

Washington Examiner:

Rep. Steve Scalise said that after seeing classified information, he believes that some people should be in jail after U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia inquiry concludes. “People ought to go to jail,” the Louisiana Republican said to Sean Hannity after explaining there are still “dirty cops” in Washington undermining the president’s agenda. “I have seen some classified information I can't go into — but, I can say this: Hopefully, Durham names names. I think the attorney general is waiting to see what comes out of that. And then, hopefully, they go after those people and put them in jail.”

Lost in the impeachment imbroglio was the hit job on Carter Page whose life was destroyed in an attempt to get at Donald Trump. Where does he go to get his life back? Certainly not the FISA court. Fox News:

Hannity said Hillary Clinton "bought and paid for" the unverified dossier that served as the bureau's basis for obtaining a warrant to spy on Page, claiming that the file was "premeditated fraud" on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, commonly known as the FISA Court Carter agreed, remarking that a future attorney general could and would approve a similar application to the one presented to the FISA Court.

Alan Dershowitz thinks the FISA court needs to be "reshuffled."

Dershowitz said that under the way FISA operates currently, a "low-level" FBI official with an ax to grind against another person could claim they were working with a foreign government, and there wouldn't be an opposition entity to play "devil's advocate." "I think we have the joint, hopefully, bipartisan support for changing FISA to protect all American citizens, not just politicians," he said.

Ordinarily, Democrats fancy themselves guardians of civil liberties. But exposing FISA to the kind of criticism you might expect would help Donald Trump. That just can't happen.

It doesn't matter. Even the pliant chief FISA judge was angry with the FBI for deliberately misleading the court about the Steele dossier.

Outside of this humbling, however, no indictments were ever returned, no charges were ever filed, and the IG report, though highly critical of the conduct of anti-Trump officials, didn't recommend any further legal action.

Durham's investigation is ongoing, but it's unknown what sort of progress he's making. AG Barr has given no time limit to Durham as he burrows deep into the government trying to find answers.