News and Politics

Rush Limbaugh May Have Been the Most Surprised Person at Trump's State of the Union

By Victoria Taft 2020-02-04T23:57:20
chat comments

As PJ Media has reported, Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at President Trump's State of the Union address.

Limbaugh, the man who revived all of AM radio, re-engineered talk radio, and is one of the most gifted communicators ever in any media – who has written civics books for children, raised money for wounded veterans – seemed to have no idea he was receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address.

The radio icon had, just the day before, announced to his audience that he was fighting "advanced stage" lung cancer.

But word had leaked out that Limbaugh would receive the Medal of Freedom. However, he and the rest of America had no idea that Limbaugh would receive the award at that very moment.

Rush Limbaugh reacts as first lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

But, oddly, the most surprised person in the room seemed to be Rush Limbaugh himself!

He was stunned.

Though Rush's wife Kathryn – and all of America – seemed to know he would receive the award – Limbaugh himself was stunned. His wife and Melania Trump stood up to salute him.

Rush seemed to be saying, "Are you serious right now?"

Yes, the president was serious.

Melania Trump was given the honor of bestowing the award.

Amazing.

Eli Lake called it. Rush was surprised.

He received it on the spot from First Lady Melania Trump.

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first lady Melania Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It was nothing less than amazing. And it was well deserved.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/rush-limbaugh-may-have-been-the-most-surprised-person-at-trumps-state-of-the-union/

