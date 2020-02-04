Rush Limbaugh May Have Been the Most Surprised Person at Trump's State of the Union

As PJ Media has reported, Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at President Trump's State of the Union address.

Limbaugh, the man who revived all of AM radio, re-engineered talk radio, and is one of the most gifted communicators ever in any media – who has written civics books for children, raised money for wounded veterans – seemed to have no idea he was receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address.

The radio icon had, just the day before, announced to his audience that he was fighting "advanced stage" lung cancer.

But word had leaked out that Limbaugh would receive the Medal of Freedom. However, he and the rest of America had no idea that Limbaugh would receive the award at that very moment.

But, oddly, the most surprised person in the room seemed to be Rush Limbaugh himself!

He was stunned.

Though Rush's wife Kathryn – and all of America – seemed to know he would receive the award – Limbaugh himself was stunned. His wife and Melania Trump stood up to salute him.

Rush seemed to be saying, "Are you serious right now?"

Yes, the president was serious.

Melania Trump was given the honor of bestowing the award.

Amazing.

Eli Lake called it. Rush was surprised.

He received it on the spot from First Lady Melania Trump.

It was nothing less than amazing. And it was well deserved.