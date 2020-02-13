Roger Stone Jury Forewoman Is Lefty Former Congressional Candidate, So Voir Dire Went Great...

When you hear about the forewoman on Roger Stone's jury in the Washington, D.C., based case, you'll understand why he didn't think he'd get a fair trial.

Lead Roger Stone Juror Ran For Congress As Democrat In 2012, Posted Negative Stories About Trump Throughout Russia Probe https://t.co/Fhpjdf6Pjo — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2020

Stone, a friend of Donald Trump's, was convicted in November for making false statements to Congress, obstruction, and threatening a friend's dog. The friend testified he didn't take the threat seriously, yet it was used as an enhancement in prosecutors' sentencing memo, which recommended Stone spend nine years in prison. It has been amply pointed out that others have done worse and received less prison time, such as the Senate Intelligence Committee security staffer James Wolfe, who swapped sex with New York Times reporter Ali Watkins for stories involving classified information. He got two months.

Stone has been under a gag order to this day.

Facts:



Roger Stone was barred completely from posting anything on social media by Democrat Judge Amy Berman Jackson



Meanwhile, the lead juror’s social media was full of attacks on Trump and praise for Democrats like Hillary Clinton



Does that sound like a fair trial?



?? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 13, 2020

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported late Wednesday night that the jury forewoman ran for Congress as a Democrat and liberally posted on social media about her hatred for Trump:

Her Twitter feed shows dozens of references to Trump, many of them links to negative stories about the Republican. In a Twitter post on Aug. 19, 2017, Hart quoted a tweet referring to Trump as the “#KlanPresident,” in an apparent reference to the KKK. “I have kept my silence for months. Initially, it was for my safety. Then, I decided to remain silent out of fear of politicizing the matter,” Hart wrote on Facebook, adding: “But I can’t keep quiet any longer.”

CNN revealed Hart's posts, highlighting her love of the prosecutors in the case. She was sad that the prosecutors quit:

“I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis — the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial,” Hart wrote in her post, referring to the four prosecutors who resigned from the Stone case.

As adults, we all know many of us could set aside our personal opinions to render justice, but the question is, could she and, furthermore, how the heck did that lady end up on Stone's jury? Did Stone's attorneys run out of peremptory challenges?

Congressman Devin Nunes – who's seen everything – thought this was a "wow":

Tucker Carlson of Fox News wonders why criminal justice reform doesn't extend to Roger Stone: