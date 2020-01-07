That's Not How This Works: Charlottesville City Council Passes Resolution Against War With Iran

Can someone, anyone, tell please these local politicians that this isn't how any of this works? Ah well, never mind. We're dealing with a bunch of progressive activists here. No amount of facts are going to change their minds.

In what can only be considered the funniest news of the year thus far, Charlottesville, Virginia's City Council on Monday evening adopted a resolution opposing any possible war with Iran. The adopted resolution also urges Congress to approve Democrat Senator Tim Kaine's privileged resolution.

Hilariously, this isn't the first time that the city council has taken this position. Back in 2012 -- yes, when Barack H. Obama was president -- they did the exact same thing.

You'd laugh if it wasn't so incredibly pathetic. A bunch of city councilors actually think that they can influence U.S. foreign policy, or that it's even up to them to pass any resolution on the matter? The Constitution makes perfectly clear that U.S. foreign policy is set by -- wait for it -- the president. Some local city council, let alone that of Charlottesville, has literally nothing to do with it.

Then again, leftist politicians undoubtedly don't care about any of that. This isn't about influencing actual policy but about virtue signaling. It's what self-important douchebags always think matters most: keeping up the appearance that they are morally superior to everybody else -- and especially to one of those horrible, bad, no-good populists (like the one currently in the White House).

Follow me on Twitter: GalienMichael and Like me on Facebook.