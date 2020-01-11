Rod Rosenstein Accused of Leading Illegal Surveillance of Journalist Sharyl Attkisson for Obama Admin.

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson, who previously sued the Obama administration for allegedly spying on her, wants her case reopened.

Attkisson reports on her website that "a former U.S. government agent has admitted participating in the illegal government surveillance on then-CBS New [sic] investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson." According to this insider, Rod Rosenstein, then the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, was the person responsible for the project that resulted in the illegal surveillance of her computers and cellphone from 2011 to 2014. He left that position in 2017 to become U.S. Deputy Attorney General in the Trump administration—during which he had a very controversial tenure.

Attkisson's original case was dismissed, but with this new information, she and her family are now filing suit against Rosenstein and four other men alleged to be involved. The lawsuit alleges that "the illegal surveillance was conducted against Attkisson and other U.S. citizens under a government operation based at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Baltimore, Maryland."

The Plaintiffs first acquired the details regarding key individuals involved in the surveillance in August, 2019, from a person involved in the wrongdoing who has come forward to provide information. Prior to that time, the Government and its agents and representatives had denied that any such conduct had occurred, including denials in Court pleadings and argument.

At the time of the illegal surveillance by the Obama administration, Attkisson was a CBS News investigative correspondent, exposing unflattering details about the Fast and Furious scandal. Surveillance of Attkisson continued during her investigative reporting on the Benghazi terrorist attack and cover-up.

Details about her case can be found on her website.

A forensic examination of Attkisson's computer determined that spyware propriety to a U.S. government agency was present on her hard drive.

"I’ve learned that when the Justice Dept. won’t hold its own accountable, the ability to get justice in civil court can be nearly impossible for an ordinary citizen, even when irrefutable forensic proof and admissions are in hand, such as in my case," Attkisson says. "There are six ways from Sunday that the Justice Department can make sure the proof is never seen by a jury. On the other hand, it’s worth the fight because at least we are bringing important information to light about the illegal government abuses that I believe have happened to many U.S. citizens, the least of which is me."

"I’m grateful to the 4th amendment and free press advocates who have continued to selflessly support this effort," Attkisson added.