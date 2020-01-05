Rock Legend Meat Loaf Says Greta Thunberg 'Has Been Brainwashed' and the Snowflakes Freak Out

While some might say he's just saying the obvious, rock star Meat Loaf says that Greta Thunberg, the child climate activist being exploited by the media and the political left at the moment, has been brainwashed to believe that climate change is real.

"I feel for that Greta," Meat Loaf told The Mail. "She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't."

Greta Thunberg was recently named TIME Magazine's Person of The Year.

"She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true," Meat Loaf added.

Despite dismissing the climate scaremongers, Meat Loaf is a believer in being a good steward of the environment. He also made headlines recently for committing to go Vegan for the month of January. "I’d do anything for our planet and dropping meat for veg, even for just one day a week, can make a huge difference.” Despite his intention to go vegan, he is not rebranding himself as Veg Loaf. Perhaps Impossible Meat Loaf?

Meat Loaf's honest remarks about Greta naturally got the social justice snowflakes crying on social media.

