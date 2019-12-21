Robert De Niro Says He Wants to 'See a Bag of S--t' In Trump's Face

Trump-hater Robert De Niro has struck again. In a conversation with Michael Moore -- another radical-leftist hack -- the once-respected actor said that Trump needs to be "confronted and humiliated." And worse.

"They have to stand up to him," De Niro said about the Democratic presidential candidates, and more specifically about the person who ends up being that party's nominee. "They don't have to do it in an obvious physical way, but they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated."

According to The Hill, De Niro then added that he wants to "see a bag of sh*t right in [Trump's] face."

Such a pleasant, decent, well-mannered actor, isn't he? It makes you instantly understand why De Niro hates Trump so much. After all, a guy like him just can't stand people who are using filthy language every now and then, cursing, and worse. As they would say on Twitter: #AmIRite?

The hypocrisy of these Hollywood types never ceases to amaze. They accuse Trump of being scum because he's, well, rather rude on occasion, but a sentence or two later, they prove to be at least as rude as him.

You'd laugh if it wasn't so pathetic.

After blasting Trump and calling on Democrats to put a bag of you-know-what in the president's face, De Niro went on to criticize Republican lawmakers for supporting the president during the impeachment hoax. "For the Republicans who have fallen in line with him ... I don't understand that," De Niro complained. "It's a disgrace. It's beyond a disgrace. Shame on them. Shame on all of them."

He mentioned Sen. Lindsey Graham, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney by name. He couldn't understand, he said, why they did "such a turnaround" about Trump when they were quite critical of him in the past. "I don't understand that," De Niro nagged. "That's frightening."

Well, perhaps their support for Trump during the impeachment "process" is based on the realization that it's one gigantic scam. You don't have to personally like Trump to protect the office of the president from a blatant power-grab by a Congress gone wild.