Restaurant Owner Mocks Tragic Deaths of Father and Child: '1.5 Less MAGAbillies in the World'

A tragic hunting accident took the lives of father and daughter, Kim Drawdy, 30, and Lawren Drawdy, 9, on Friday. In a rare mishap, hunters mistook the two, who were also hunting, for deer — and shot and killed them. According to statistics, less than 75 people per year die in the United States and Canada from accidental shooting while hunting.

The tragedy was compounded and thrown into the national spotlight when a "mean tweet" took the nation by suprise. A Seattle restaurant co-owner, Lana Kiossovski, took to Twitter and wrote, "1.5 less MAGAbilly's in the world. At least they died supporting their beloved 2nd amendment." The now-deleted tweet has been saved by multiple sources.

There is no indication that the Drawdy family was political in any way. Kiossovski, who appears to suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, projected political beliefs onto this man and his child because they were hunters. I live in the deep-blue state of New York and am surrounded by hunters who vote for Democrats, illustrating how out of touch city-dwelling leftists are when it comes to hunting. Outside of convenient cities where everything is wrapped in plastic and delivered to your doorstep, there is a vast swath of farmland, hills, and mountains where many Americans rely on hunting to fill their freezers for the winter. It has nothing to do with politics.

Kiossovski's husband and co-owner of St. John's Bar and Eatery is denying that Kiossovski is connected to it at all, fearing backlash from righteously indignant Americans who think she should face some public shame for her gross outburst. But media sources have discovered that her name was on the restaurant's website as "co-owner" in archived versions. No one really believes that a wife has nothing to do with her husband's restaurant, do they?

"1.5 less MAGAbillys in the world," wrote Lana Kiossovski in response to shooting deaths of a father & child in SC. Following backlash against her Seattle business, her husband claims she wasn't a co-owner. But this is contradicted by the archived page for St. John's Bar & Eatery pic.twitter.com/defMdw8m7V — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2020

I'm not a fan of cancel culture and ruining people's businesses and lives over stupid tweets. But I am also not a fan of being so uncivil to one another over politics that we could tolerate the abuse of this grieving family. Whether this restaurant suffers or not, I think it is important for people to stand against this kind of deeply unhinged hatred that is directed at conservative people.

It's a positive thing that the national conscience is moved to anger by a grown woman cheering the death of an innocent child because her family might have voted for Donald Trump. The best thing Kiossovski could do right now is come out and apologize to the family and the nation for saying such a vulgar and repulsive thing. Most likely, people would forgive her. Saying nothing and denying you own the restaurant you clearly own is only going to make people angrier. Apologies matter. Kiossovski was brave enough to publicly mock the death of a child and her father, so she can swallow her pride and own up to what she did.

Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, has a 48-hour apology rule that I think we should all adopt. He gives people 48 hours to apologize for any stupid or bad thing they said that outrages people and he says we should accept such an apology when it is offered. I agree. It may have been 48 hours already, but I'm willing to extend the time frame and give this woman a chance to be a decent person so we can all move on.

Apology accepted under the 48-hour rule. Moving on. https://t.co/7Vq3YUUUBT — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 30, 2019

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter