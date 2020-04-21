send
News and Politics

Response to Mayor De Blasio's Snitch Tipline Is Disgusting. It Should Also Restore Your Faith In America.

By Bryan Preston 2020-04-21T19:47:23
chat comments

A few days ago (or was it five years ago, it's hard to tell anymore?), New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced a snitch program to gather up information on anyone suspected of breaking his city's stringent coronavirus lockdown. The Washington Times headline captures things well -- Mayor De Blasio really did urge New Yorkers to rat out their neighbors for violating social distancing.

Yep. That's what he wanted. Millions of little hall monitors running around New York 3-1-1 snitching on their fellow citizens.

Only a moron would not have anticipated a robust negative response to this. But that's just what New York elected for mayor.

The New York Post was practically invented to cover this story.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s critics let him know how they  really felt about him ordering New Yorkers to  snitch on each other for violating social-distancing rules — by flooding his new tip line with crank complaints including “di*k pics” and people flipping the bird, The Post has learned.

Photos of extended middle fingers, the mayor dropping the Staten Island groundhog and news coverage of him going to the gym have all been texted to a special tip line that de Blasio announced Saturday, according to screenshots posted on Twitter.

There's more at the link, and a lot of it is filthy. It's also hilarious.

And it's inspiring. A month under house arrest lockdown hasn't made Americans timid about getting in our politicians' grills and giving them the business. We're no more enamored of authoritarians in office than we were a few weeks ago. This 30- or 60-day trial of living in a police state hasn't made us serfs yet.

The spirit of 1776 lives!

It just has a naughty side now.

'Experts' Float Trial Balloon: Hey, What if We Closed Grocery Stores While We're at It?

 

 

