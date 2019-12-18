Republicans Vow to Impeach Next Democrat President: Some Will Definitely Want 'Payback'

As the Democrat-controlled House prepares to impeach President Trump for, well, basically nothing, Republicans are already looking toward the future, and promising that the next president from the Democrat Party will face the same fate as Trump, thanks to the partisan standards Democrats have set.

“I'm really saddened for my country. I'm really concerned that the irreparable damage that now every president that has a different party in the House, in control of the House, will have to fight impeachment his whole term," Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) told Washington Examiner. "It's just a very, very dangerous precedent. There will definitely be some people wanting payback.”

Democrats have tried to argue that they've conducted a fair and nonpartisan process.

“If a Democratic president abuses their power and puts the constitutional requirements at risk, then they will be subject to the same action," said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). "If a Democratic president did what this president did, I would vote for articles of impeachment.”

The problem with this statement is the last Democrat president, Barack Obama, did worse than what the current one has been accused of, and Hoyer and his fellow Democrats didn't push to impeach him. They defended him, tooth and nail, from Republican attempts to hold him accountable. Barack Obama abused his power, obstructed justice and obstructed Congress many times. Obama spent eight years under a cloud of scandal, with his party standing loyally behind him.

Democrats have given us zero reason to believe that a Democrat president would ever be held accountable for any crime on their watch, because they did nothing to stop Obama's eight-year crime spree. Meanwhile, they're on the verge of impeaching Trump based on conjecture and interpretation involving aid that was delivered by Trump (but withheld by Obama) and an alleged quid pro quo where the person supposedly being strong-armed didn't feel pressured, nor knew that the aid in question was being withheld.

The Democrats decided to be the party of impeachment the moment Trump was elected, and are following through with it to appease their radical base. It's unfortunate that they've set this precedent, but, the truth is, Obama should have been impeached several times throughout his presidency and even when Republicans had majorities in both Houses of Congress they didn't do enough to hold him accountable. We've entered a new phase of political discourse, where impeachment will become more common... all thanks to the Democrats who think they can play by their own rules.

Make no mistake about it, this is not an ideal situation and impeachment out of spite (like the one we're experiencing now) is not good for our country, but Democrats will only learn this lesson when they experience what it's like to be on the other end of it.

