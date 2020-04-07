Reports Are In: Malaria Drug Saves Lives in Coronavirus Crisis, Doctors and Patients Say

Reports are in: Hydroxychloroquine is saving lives and President Donald Trump deserves praise for advocating the malaria drug as a potential cure for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A small study in France laid the groundwork for using the drug in treatment. Doctors and patients across America have reported positive results, despite constant naysaying from left-leaning media outlets.

On Monday, Democratic Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett credited President Trump with effectively saving her life. She suffered from COVID-19 but recovered after taking the drug. "If President Trump had not talked about it, it would not be something that's accessible" in Michigan, she told Fox News, due to "an order that was put down in my state." Indeed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) initially threatened physicians who would offer the drug to coronavirus patients — before reversing herself and even requesting the malaria drug from the Trump administration.

When asked if she thinks Trump saved her life, Whitsett said, "Yes, I do," and, "I do thank him for that."

Hydroxychloroquine isn't just saving lives in Michigan, however. Dr. Anthony Cardillo, the CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, said he is witnessing "significant success" in prescribing hydroxychloroquine to coronavirus patients.

"Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within eight to twelve hours, they were basically symptom-free," Cardillo told ABC News.

"Every patient I've prescribed [hydroxychloroquine] to has been very, very ill & within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free," said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, the CEO of Mend Urgent Care.



In Pennsylvania, Lisa Smarra told local news that her 76-year-old father Bob is improving after being treated with the malaria drug. She recalled first hearing about the drug from President Trump.

"It's amazing," she said. "I love my dad so much... I am so happy that he's okay."

After her 76-year-old father tested positive for the coronavirus, a Pennsylvania woman decided to have him try the anti-malaria drug showing promise as a possible treatment.



She first heard about hydroxychloroquine from President Trump.



David Lat, a New York area lawyer and founder of Above the Law, recovered from COVID-19. Among other things, he took hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin. He also took clazakizumab as part of a trial and lopinavir/ritonavir (brand name Kaletra). As for hydroxychloroquine, he wrote, "my mother, a pathologist, is firmly convinced that it saved my life."

Indeed, Trade Representative Peter Navarro, a member of Trump's Coronavirus Task Force, told CNN's John Berman that "in the New York health and hospitals system, virtually every patient now that comes in presenting COVID-19 symptoms is given a cycle of hydroxychloroquine."

"When I discussed this last night with Mitch Katz, who is the head of that system, I asked him, are you doing that because the federal government is telling you or because you think it may work? And he said quite clearly that it may work," Navarro added.

He further informed Berman that the task force unanimously agreed that the Trump administration "should take the 29 million doses in the FEMA storehouses and surge them into the zones" where COVID-19 is raging fiercely.

Of the malaria drug, Navarro said, "the scientific studies that I have seen point to the possibility that it has both therapeutic efficacy as well as possible prophylactic efficacy. When you speak to doctors and nurses on the front lines ask how many of them are taking hydroxy as a prophylactic in the war zone."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) requested more hydroxychloroquine from the Trump administration after seeing "promising" results from the drug when used on coronavirus patients. The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the drug to be used for COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is not a silver bullet for COVID-19, and there is a great deal more to learn about how well this malaria drug works against the coronavirus. However, given the success in these and other cases, the media's efforts to contradict Trump on the drug are utterly reprehensible. Left-leaning outlets seized on a case where a man died after ingesting fish tank cleaner as supposed evidence against the malaria drug.

On Sunday, Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Ohio) announced she would refer Trump to The Hague for "crimes against humanity" apparently because of his advocacy for the malaria drug during his coronavirus press briefings.

Welcome to 2020, folks. Democrats think saving lives is a "crime against humanity."

