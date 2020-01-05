REPORT: Iranian MP Threatens to 'Attack the White House'

According to a report from The Independent, Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi has threatened to attack the White House.

"We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time," Abutorabi said. The threat is in response to a question about Iran's potential response to the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

A high-ranking Revolutionary Guard commander has said that Iran has identified 35 targets in the region they can strike in retaliation for the killing of General Qasem Suleiamani.

President Trump has promised severe consequences if Iran escalates the current conflict with more attacks.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters," Trump tweeted on Saturday. Trump added, "He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years."

Trump then made a very symbolic warning to Iran following their threats. "Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

Iran has been showing signs of aggression for years, despite Obama's treasured nuclear deal that gave the terror-sponsoring country billions of dollars and a path to a nuclear weapons program. Acts of aggression included the capture of 10 American sailors by the Iran Revolutionary Guard (which actually prompted then-Secretary of State John Kerry to reportedly apologize to Iran over the incident) and repeated violations of the nuclear deal.

