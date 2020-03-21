Report: China Stopped Testing for COVID-19. That's Why There Are Zero New Cases.

The world has taken heart from news that China has "flattened the curve" reflecting few to no new cases of COVID-19.

China's good news was reported by The New York Times Thursday, which trumpeted, "China Hits a Coronavirus Milestone: No New Local Infection."

The Washington Post reported, "China reports zero new local coronavirus infections."

NBC News reported China's National Health Commission's report about there being no new COVID-19 cases from inside the massive country:

"China’s National Health Commission on Friday reported no new local coronavirus cases, which marked the second time it has done so since the epidemic began. There were 39 new cases reported on the mainland Thursday, but all were called “new imported confirmed cases.” Deaths on the mainland rose by three, bringing the total dead to 3,248, according to the health commission’s numbers. There have been 80,967 cases reported on the mainland in all, the national health commission said."

But a report out of Japan by Apple Daily HK says that rosy view from China is a lie.

"Report by @appledaily_hk , Japanese news outlet interviewed Wuhan doctors, and confirmed Wuhan has stopped testing, that is why new case = 0 there. They release people in quarantine early too."

According to that exclusive report, China has stopped testing for the coronavirus and that's why there are no "new" local cases.

The news was met with a gasp from the likes of Fox News's Brit Hume, who said, "I hope this isn't true."

I hope this isn’t true. https://t.co/leTzuKYkzr — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 21, 2020

But China has been shady in its reporting of the Wuhan-based virus. As we've reported, not only did China lie about the outbreak, it 'disappeared' doctors and other health care experts who worked on it and told outsiders what they knew. Li Wenliang, the first doctor who reported the virus outside of China, was subsequently silenced before he succumbed to the disease.

The weren't able interview Dr. Li - May he RIP! https://t.co/yjmxDLuEQ3 — Mike Beuster (@mikeb95) March 21, 2020

In January, China lied to the World Health Organization and claimed the virus could not be transmitted from human to human. WHO bought the line and it caused a lag in response time by the entire world.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China????. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

That was not true, obviously.

China has been lying about the virus from the jump.

This story is from January 2.

These bastards knew.

They knew.

And they hid it from the world.

China lied.

People died. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied pic.twitter.com/jo4rqmFHw9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 19, 2020

Efforts by the CDC to get inside Wuhan to observe after the outbreak were met with a stiff-arm from the Chinese leadership.

China is currently attempting to place blame for the outbreak of the virus on the U.S.

As a global crisis, COVID-19 shd be an area of cooperation between nations. Instead, the Communist Party of China has chosen to promulgate false & absurd conspiracy theories about the origin of COVID-19 blaming U.S. service members. #ChinaPropaganda https://t.co/gAkhEtlEfr — Alyssa Farah (@PentagonPresSec) March 13, 2020

And has subsequently booted out major U.S. media to control the message sent to the U.S., like this ominous message from the regime's spokesman:

"Different countries have different ways for media operation. The US doesn't have the right to judge, stigmatize & suppress other country's media based on its own ideology. china has no intention oto change the US political system. The US should respect China's political system, too."

Different countries have different ways for media operation. The US doesn’t have the right to judge, stigmatize & suppress other country’s media based on its own ideology. China has no intention to change US political system. The US should respect China’s political system, too. — Spokesperson?????? (@MFA_China) March 20, 2020

The U.S. economy has come to a near-stop because of the pandemic from China.

Testing for this never-before-seen virus has been slowly getting to hot spots in the U.S. As PJ Media reported Saturday, the FDA has cleared the use of a quick test for COVID-19. The Trump administration has been criticized for cutting off flights from China and Europe to stop the influx of cases.

Whether its China's stated goal to achieve U.S. economic devastation and death or a "serendipitous" move to stick-it to the U.S., China's lack of transparency isn't helping, to say the least.