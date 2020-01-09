REPORT: Bill Clinton Seen in Newly Surfaced Photos on Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane With a ‘Sex Slave’

Photos published by The Sun on Wednesday reportedly show former President Bill Clinton on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, the so-called “Lolita Express,” with his arm around Epstein's personal masseuse and sex-slave, Chauntae Davies, and another posing with Ghislaine Maxwell, who's currently under investigation for her ties to Epstein.

Davies has revealed, for the first time, new details about Clinton's long-distance flight to Africa with Maxwell and other celebrities, such as Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, during a five-day humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002 as part of a Clinton Foundation project to raise awareness about poverty and AIDS in the region.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The Sun US (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

Nothing revealed by Davies suggests Clinton or the other celebrities did anything wrong during the tour, or that they were aware of Maxwell and Epstein's activities. But, The Sun notes, "it will further raise concerns about how some of the world's most famous and powerful people were drawn into Epstein's circle at a time when he was committing horrific sex crimes."

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people," Chauntae Davies, now 40, told The Sun. “Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

Epstein's victims have reported that the now-deceased convicted sex-offender planned orgies on board his private jet. But, as of yet, no evidence has been revealed that has proven Bill Clinton or other powerful people, like Britain's Prince Andrew, took part in sexual activity on the Lolita Express.

Davies, who was 22 years old at the time of the 2002 trip, says that Clinton was a "complete gentleman" the entire time. It was one of four trips he took on Epstein's plane over a two-year period. Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein plead guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York,” a statement on behalf of the former president asserted.

Epstein has been linked to many high-profile men, including A-list celebrities and politicians. He died of an alleged suicide in a New York City jail in August. Many people believe his death was suspicious, as he was left alone for a period of time and no surveillance footage exists. Epstein's brother Mark said in an interview he didn't think his brother would kill himself and that his death was “very suspicious.” He also claimed that his brother “knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people.”