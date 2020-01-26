Rep. Rashida Tlaib Just Can't Help Putting Her Antisemitism on Display

Rep. Rashida Tlaib and her fellow Squad members have distinguished themselves since they got to Congress by displaying the most nauseating antisemitism in Washington. Simply hating Jews isn't enough for Tlaib who also takes every opportunity to show her support for the poor, innocent, peaceful Palestinians who are "occupied" by Israel.

That explains why she retweeted a ludicrous story about a Palestinian teen found dead who Hamas claims was kidnapped by Israeli settlers and murdered by being thrown down a cistern. The story was almost immediately debunked but it shows Tlaib's knee jerk support for any type of nonsense coming from Hamas terrorists.

Jerusalem Post:

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib retweeted a claim that “Israeli settlers” had “kidnapped and executed” a Palestinian boy. In fact the boy was found by Israeli emergency services dead in a cistern on Saturday morning after going missing on Friday. Nevertheless, some Palestinian social media accounts incited against Israel, with small clashes resulting in East Jerusalem. A Twitter account called “Real Seif Bitar” tweeted that the boy had been kidnapped and executed and showed a video of the boy’s body being found by emergency services. The tweet claimed that the boy was kidnapped by “Israeli settlers, assaulted and thrown in a water well, was found this morning frozen to death in Beit Hanina, Jerusalem after Israeli forces assaulted search teams.” Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi re-tweeted the allegation and added “the heart just shatters, the pain is unbearable, no words.” Congresswoman Tlaib then retweeted the Ashrawi tweet that included the allegations

So, by retweeting the libelous claim, Tlaib helped incite violence against Jews.

Times of Israel:

Clashes broke out after Beit Hanina residents searching for Abu Ramila tried to enter a nearby Jewish neighborhood, believing residents there had kidnapped the boy. Residents were blocked from entering Neve Yaakov, and some of the demonstrators threw rocks at police. Some 12 demonstrators were lightly injured in scuffles with police and officers arrested three of the protesters for disturbing public order.

A few hours ago, the Palestinian who spread the story, PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi, deleted the tweet, apologizing for tweeting something that was "not fully verified."

Tlaib eventually deleted the retweet without retweeting Ashrawi's apology.

The congresswoman is always eager to believe the absolute worst about Israel -- which gives her a lot in common with her fellow Palestinians. No conspiracy theory, no lie, no slander is ridiculous enough to reject out of hand.

I doubt whether any Democrats will call her out on this latest example of antisemitic idiocy from Tlaib.