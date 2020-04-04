Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Wants 'Reparations' for Minority Coronavirus Victims

True to form, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is playing the "a crisis is a terrible thing to waste" game and is calling for reparations because minorities are getting the coronavirus at a faster rate than white people.

Reparations for being sick, reparations for being a distant ancestor of a former slave, reparations for being a victim of "redlining," reparations for business inequalities -- eventually she's going to run out of white people's money to take.

But that won't deter our fearless warrior queen.

New York Post:

“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities,” Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted to her 6 million followers on Friday morning. “Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions,” the Bronx-born lawmaker added. “Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations,” she wrote.

You've heard of the idea of six degrees of separation -- that all people are six, or fewer, social connections away from each other. AOC has refined that concept to include "racism" as a reason for everything and hence, she can create a connection that you need a computer to see.

A New York City Department of Health map released Wednesday shows the virus is hitting lower-income neighborhoods harder, with more cases in places such as Brownsville, South Bronx, Flatbush, Jackson Heights and Elmhurst.

To be sure, this is a tragedy, and instead of railing about racism, perhaps AOC could make a concerted effort to inform her constituents about CDC recommended guidelines. Some of the residents of those communities may be unaware of social distancing and don't know what to do if someone gets sick. Instead of running to stand in front of a microphone and TV cameras, maybe AOC could start going door-to-door in her district and make sure people are following the guidelines.

The 30-year-old self-described Democratic socialist has been critical of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, lashing out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not temporarily suspending rent payments like he did for mortgage holders. “We’re kind of creating a class and race issue,” AOC told WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Wednesday. “We’re essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and folks who are more wealthy, and we’re not offering that same kind of relief to renters.”

AOC is creating the "class and race issue," and no one else is. A Brooklyn landlord just canceled rent for hundreds, and the overwhelming majority of landlords will be understanding during this shutdown. After all, they want tenants after the crisis is over. The private sector will adjust, of that I'm sure.

It's unseemly for Ocasio-Cortez, Governor Newsom of California, and Washington Democrats to gloat about how they're going to force-feed their agenda on the American public in the name of dealing with this crisis. That they're not even trying to hide their goals is frightening. That they may succeed is terrifying.

What will be left of our constitutional democracy once these radical leftists get done with it?