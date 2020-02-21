Rep. Ilhan Omar's 'Reign of Terror' to Suppress the Truth About Her Marriages

Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose family secrets are more closely guarded than the president's nuclear codes, will apparently go to extraordinary lengths to keep the truth about her marriages from the national press and her constituents. The Daily Mail reports that someone has finally come forward to confirm what others -- including PJ Media's own David Steinberg -- have been reporting for years: that Omar married her brother in order to pull a scam on immigration authorities.

It's complicated, but the bottom line is that someone who knows is talking on the record.

Abdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi. But hardly anyone realized that meant marrying him. 'No one knew there had been a wedding until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later,' Osman, 40, exclusively told DailyMail.com. Osman's revelations are sure to renew calls for an investigation into the Minnesota freshman representative who has repeatedly refused to answer questions on her marriage to Elmi.

This is highly unusual. The tight-knit Somali community in Minnesota is apparently terrified of saying anything to anyone about the marriages. That's because Omar has her own enforcer, who has explicitly threatened Steinberg, to where David called in the FBI. A convicted felon, Guhaad Hashi, has allegedly gone after anyone who has knowledge of the fraud perpetrated by Omar.

Her marriage to her brother Elmi was performed, strangely, by a Christian minister. They are refusing to discuss anything about the marriage, giving some people the idea that they've been bought off or threatened. Omar's ex-husband Hirsi, whom she "remarried" in 2018, was rumored to have been given a sizable settlement to keep his mouth shut.

Also in the Daily Mail piece were quotes from Abdi Nur -- a prime source for Powerline and others on Omar.

Abdi has a widely followed Facebook page for his videos and comments. He posts under the name Xerta Shekh. Yesterday Abdi commented on the Daily Mail story as follows (translated by the Facebook software): “Somalis in Minnesota are very afraid of Ilhan Omar and her team and they can’t speak and they can’t tell the truth. All Somalis know that Ilhan her brother has taken a false marriage to the law but I don’t forget the truth. No one is afraid of Daily Mail and I told them everything. Telling is true…” The translation is rough, but you get the point. Abdi adds: “I am going to declare under perjury of law that I have not received one single penny from anyone to discuss Ilhan Omar’s issues. Ilhan Omar is a pathological liar who has lied about many people in different elections. Ilhan has lied to the people of America, specifically the poor Somali people who trusted her to be their helper in Congress. She lied through her teeth to elderly people who stood in line for hours to vote for their dreams which they saw in her…[T]his country is ours and we Love America. It is our job to defend it and I will do everything to protect it from someone who despises our country. We are united in all faiths and colors to continue to live together…”

Rep. Omar has put herself front and center in the national politics of the nation. She has chosen to do this freely. For her to accept -- and expect -- any kind of "privacy" is absurd. This is especially true when you consider the potential wrongdoing she is accused of. These aren't stories about her smoking weed or even driving drunk. These are serious violations of the law that many in her own Somali community are asking questions about.

No, she won't come clean about her marriages. But she can certainly stop the terrorist threats and hush-money payments coming from herself and her family.

After all, this isn't Somalia.