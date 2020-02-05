send
News and Politics

Rare Courage: Arizona Dem Stands and Applauds America All by Herself

By Megan Fox 2020-02-05T14:03:14
chat comments

It's so rare to see a Democrat break from the groupthink and lockstep marching orders issued by Nasty Nancy (or are we calling her Petty Pelosi now? It's hard to keep up). But the Democrat Senator from Arizona, Kristen Sinema, showed them what bipartisanship is supposed to look like at the State of the Union address. Instead of joining the White Witches from the Trump Derangement Syndrome nuthouse, Sinema donned a beautiful, patriotic blue gown and stood alone clapping for America. She even stood up for Rush Limbaugh when he received his Presidential Medal of Honor. I don't know about you, but I appreciate the courage it takes to do this. Sinema will surely not be invited to sit at the cool kids' table after this, but there's something about her that tells me she doesn't care.

The dagger looks she's getting and that stone-cold face on Kamala should tell you that she's going to hear about this later. Sinema was seen several times as the lone stand-out on the Democrat side of the aisle, standing up for the good news the president delivered. Good for her. She's the smartest one in the room because the way Democrat voters saw the sour Democrats drove a bunch of them to the Republican party if we can believe the calls into CSPAN.

The Democrats have got to reject the radical left in their party if they want to start winning things again. Sinema may be showing them the way, and instead of following her lead, they chose to play the sulking teenager refusing to behave in public. Idiots.

BACKFIRE: 'I Will Never Vote Democrat Again,' Say Angry Dems on C-SPAN After Pelosi's Tantrum

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

