Rand Paul Goes to War: If Four GOP Senators Vote for New Witnesses, He'll Demand Subpoena for Hunter Biden

Senator Rand Paul is one of the most interesting figures in the United States Senate. One day, he'll praise the president for his economic policies, but in the next moment, he'll aggressively go after Trump over his foreign policy decision. See, for example, Trump's decision to take out Iranian Terror General Qasem Soleimani.

Some conservative commentators -- especially Ben Shapiro -- like to talk about "Good Trump, Bad Trump." Well, we could say the same about Sen. Paul. There's a Good Rand and a Bad Rand. Today, Good Rand has shown up.

Politico reports that the senator from Kentucky has threatened his fellow senators that if four or more Republican senators " join with Democrats to entertain new witness testimony, he’ll make the Senate vote on subpoenaing the president’s preferred witnesses, including Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who revealed the Ukraine scandal."

In an interview with Politico, Sen. Paul explained that "If you vote against Hunter Biden, you’re voting to lose your election, basically. Seriously. That’s what it is. If you don’t want to vote and you think you’re going to have to vote against Hunter Biden, you should just vote against witnesses, period."

In other words, he's willing to torpedo fellow Republicans' chances of being reelected if they take the Democrats' side on this one.

"My first preference would be to be done with it as soon as possible and not to have any witnesses," he went on to say. "If they insist on having people like Bolton coming forward, my insistence will be not just one witness. But that the president should be able to call any witnesses that he deems necessary to his defense."

Oh yes, this is definitely Good Rand. Can we see more of him and a bit less of Bad Rand, please?

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.