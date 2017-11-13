send
Trending

Rabid Anti-Trumper Arrested in Calif. after Threatening to Go on Killing Spree

By Debra Heine 2017-11-13T13:44:34
 David Kenneth Smith holds gun while lying in bathtub.

Have you ever heard of David Kenneth Smith? Chances are you haven't — he's a rabid anti-Trumper, thus his story didn't fit any convenient narrative. News of his arrest was treated as a local story with no national significance. However, if this freak had been a right-wing activist, he'd have been a front-page story in every paper in the country.

Smith, 39, was arrested in Orange County, Calif., on Nov. 2 following an investigation involving the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He was charged with one felony count of making criminal threats after threatening a university professor through emails and posting threatening YouTube videos — in one he talked about going on a "killing spree."

Police recovered nine loaded firearms registered to Smith after his arrest, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials.

On Nov. 1, Smith allegedly began exchanging emails with an instructor at Soka University in Aliso Viejo about disciplinary actions taken against him for smoking marijuana when he attended the university in 2008.

5 Documented Cases of Anti-Trump Violence 

Smith allegedly emailed the professor a link to a YouTube video that showed him telling stories about college while lying in the bathtub holding a pistol on his chest.

In the video, Smith claimed to write for a major metropolitan newspaper.

For a time, he contributed to The Orange County Register as a freelancer, according to the paper.

“David Kenneth Smith was not an employee of the Register,” a Southern California News Group spokesman said. “It appears he contributed periodically between 2005 and 2008 when the Register was owned by Freedom Communications.”

https://pjmedia.com/trending/rabid-anti-trumper-arrested-calif-threatening-go-killing-spree/

