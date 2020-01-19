Queen Strips Royal Titles and Military Honors in Harry and Meghan's Break-Up Deal

The official agreement has been reached between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who decided to run away from home, and it looks like rough waters ahead for the pair. Before the split, Meghan and Harry created a website called "SussexRoyal.com," which is somewhat embarrassing, because they're not allowed to use "His and Her Royal Highness" anymore. It hasn't stopped them from using it on their website and even when announcing they will update it soon, it is still referencing the stripped titles.

Screenshot via SussexRoyal.com

"Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement. "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Perhaps most shockingly, ABC reported that the new agreement requires Prince Harry to give up his military honors. Harry served in the Army for ten years and did two tours in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry is losing his military titles and patronages including Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant Royal Air Force Honington and Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command: Commodore in Chief. He will also no longer be a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Harry losing his honorific military titles may be a particular sacrifice for him as they were important to him, especially his title as Captain General Royal Marines which he inherited from his grandfather, Prince Philip.

That's a lot to give up.

The agreement detailed that the couple will repay 2.5 million pounds for the renovation of their family home in England and will no longer take a salary from taxpayers.

ABC News royalty consultant Alastair Bruce called the agreement "seismic." "It’s an abdication really," he told ABC. "He was given the opportunity to serve as a member of the royal family but he has essentially abdicated from that and it’s all been put into abeyance."

The break-up of the royal family has been compared to the break-up of the Beatles. And everyone knows whose fault that was. Meghan Markle has been compared to Yoko Ono regularly since this drama began, but none so ruthlessly as street artist Sabo, who has released a new series targeting the couple.

Screenshot via Twitter

PJ Media's Matt Margolis has an exclusive interview with Sabo about the new art popping up in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter