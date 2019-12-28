Psychiatrist Claims Pelosi Has the Right to Force Trump to Submit to an 'Involuntary Evaluation'

Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, editor of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, told Salon that as a "co-worker," Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the right to force Donald Trump to submit to an "involuntary evaluation."

Breitbart:

“As a coworker, she has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not,” Lee told Salon. “Anyone can call 911 to report someone who seems dangerous, and family members are the most typical ones to do so. But so can coworkers, and even passersby on the street.”

If that's true, why hasn't Lee dialed 911 and reported Trump? Why get Pelosi to do her dirty work?

And Dr. Lee should probably crack open a book on the Constitution, the separation of powers, and just who is a "co-worker" with the president of the United States. It sure as hell isn't Pelosi.

“The law dictates who can determine right to treatment, or civil commitment, and in all 50 U.S. states this includes a psychiatrist,” she continued. “The advantage of a coworker starting this process is that a court can mandate a mental capacity evaluation before the dangerous person returns to work.” Lee also believes that those surrounding Trump may be suffering from a “shared psychosis.” She said that “the severity by which others are affected is what induces me to believe that Trump is sometimes truly paranoid and delusional rather than merely lying.”

These sorts of horse's ass diagnoses are common among liberal "mental health professionals." The rest of the profession takes a rather dim view of diagnosing a patient without a professional examination. Lee knows this, which makes her statements even more outrageous.

“We have created one of the most dangerous periods by first delaying impeachment and allowing his false sense of impunity to swell and then proceeding,” Lee warned in the interview. “Impeachment is much needed as ‘limit setting,’ and the House speaker has done well to set limits on the Senate by delaying the articles.” Still, Lee said the country “simply cannot ignore the dangers” of a President she described as “highly unwell,” and she is “beginning to believe that a mental health hold, which we have tried to avoid, will become inevitable.”

Thank you for that childish political assessment, doc. The adults will take it from here.

And who among those liberal psychiatrists have "tried to avoid" declaring Trump insane? They have been salivating to do it for more than two years. What they are avoiding is the reality that their fantasies about seeing Trump hauled off to an institution in a straitjacket are as crazy as the entire impeachment mess.