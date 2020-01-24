Proposed NYC Bill Allowing Non-Citizens to Vote Is Too Far Left Even for de Blasio

In an era when Democrats want everyone from felons to sixteen-year-old kids to be able to vote, it comes as a bit of a surprise that far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York is opposed to a bill that would allow people with green cards to vote in his city.

The New York Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio threw cold water on a controversial bill Friday that would allow non-US citizens with green cards or other legal working papers to vote in elections for city offices, claiming the feds should first overhaul America’s immigration system. “I think citizenship is an achievement that connects to certain rights and privileges, including the right to vote, but I think the bigger problem is a federal one,” said de Blasio when asked about the bill introduced by City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan) Thursday. “We need comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship for everyone who is here and qualified,” he added. “We need to speed up and have a federal government that wants to speed up the process for folks who are already green card holders [and get them] full citizenship.”

This bill is so ridiculous that de Blasio isn't the only Democrat opposed to it:

However, moderate Democrats and Republican pols have raised concerns about the bill. They say it would cheapen voting rights of US citizens and is politically motivated to help slant future local races in favor of far-left leaning progressives.

In New York City a moderate Democrat is basically a commie and a Republican is a moderate Democrat. The sponsors and supporters of this bill are somewhere on the other side of all that.

The rationale behind the bill is that green card residents of New York City are paying taxes, so they should be able to vote. It doesn't take a lot of imagination to see what a nightmare this idea could become at the federal level once it finds the slippery slope that all progressive initiatives do.

It's refreshing to see any Democrats admitting that there should be a link between citizenship and voting rights. Of course, the "path to citizenship" that they advocate for involves little more than someone just showing up at the border and not murdering anyone on his or her first day here, so I'm tempering my enthusiasm.

For now, New York City Democrats are going to have to continue winning elections by appealing to regular American commies.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”