News and Politics

President Trump's Reaction to Mitt Romney Testing Negative for Coronavirus Is Pure Trump

By Matt Margolis 2020-03-25T08:29:02
chat comments

On Tuesday afternoon, Mitt Romney announced he'd tested negative for coronavirus.

President Trump responded to the news on Twitter Wednesday morning, in a very Trumpian way.

"This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak," Trump tweeted. "He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!"

This sarcastic tweet comes days after Trump's infamous reaction to a question about Romney and other senators in isolation.

"Romney's in isolation? Gee, that's too bad," he added.

When asked if there was any sarcasm in his comment, Trump said, "None whatsoever."

I'm not sure what benefit Trump sees in making clearly sarcastic remarks about a senator in regard to the coronavirus. I can't imagine it outweighs the negatives. Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic so far is getting high marks from the public, it seems like he shouldn't say things that might turn people against him.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/president-trumps-reaction-to-mitt-romney-testing-negative-for-coronavirus-is-pure-trump/

