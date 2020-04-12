Bill Maher Slammed as 'Racist' For Speaking Truth About Chinese Coronavirus

Bill Maher told his "Politically Incorrect" audience that it frightens him "that there are people out there who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name." That started a classic Maher rant that gored several liberal oxen, including skewering the PC police for denying reality.

The PC police say it is racist to attack any cultural practice that's different than our own. I say liberalism lost its way when it started thinking like that and pretended that forcing a woman to wear [a burqa] was just a different way instead of an abhorrent human rights violation. It's not racist to point out that eating bats is bats**t crazy! ... So when someone says, "What if people hear 'Chinese virus' and blame China?" The answer is we should blame China, not Chinese-Americans. But we can't stop telling the truth because racists get the wrong idea. There are always going to be idiots out there who want to indulge their prejudices, but this is an emergency! Don't we have bigger tainted fish to fry? Jesus, if the sun was exploding, Twitter would pile on the first guy who called it a dwarf star.

Liberals say Trump is a racist because he "enables" racists and white supremacists. Why is Trump responsible for other people being idiots? True, Trump's lack of racial sensitivity and empathy is a problem, but that doesn't make him a racist.

Predictability, the left exploded in anger. "Bill Maher Goes on Despicably Racist Rant Against China Over Coronavirus," screamed the Daily Beast.

First, there is not one shred of statistical evidence that "hate crimes" against Asian-Americans are some kind of epidemic. The statistic quoted in the Daily Beast came from a Democratic Congresswoman on MSNBC without any attribution whatsoever. The FBI has warned of the "potential" of an increase in hate crimes. It's irresponsible in the midst of a pandemic to gin up fear in a population for the sake of advancing a political agenda.

There is anecdotal evidence that there has been an increase in racially motivated incidents, and many Asian-Americans no doubt feel singled out. But at what cost do we deny facts in favor of sparing people's feelings? Why allow the mouth-breathing racists to win by recognizing they have any influence at all?

The WHO recommended in 2015 not to name viruses after their places of origin. And the "Spanish Flu" is a misnomer. The disease originated in the U.S. but was first reported as an epidemic in Spain where there was less wartime censorship. This doesn't obviate the need to be factual in describing the origins of the coronavirus, nor should it interfere with the rightful criticism of the Chinese Communist government, whose mania for secrecy and "saving face" has killed 100,000 people so far.

Bill Maher is right. His critics are fools.