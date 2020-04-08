Pope Says Virus Is Nature's Response to the Climate Crisis

Oh, put a sock in it, Francis.

Pope Francis is certainly not letting a planetary crisis go to waste. He is trying to piggyback the religion of climate change on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

MSNNews:

"We did not respond to the partial catastrophes. Who now speaks of the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted? Who speaks now of the floods?" the Pope said. "I don't know if these are the revenge of nature, but they are certainly nature's responses," he added.

Huh? What? Have the glaciers all melted? Why didn't you wake me up? That would have been pretty cool to watch.

For the record, you cannot cross the North Pole. Climate scientists are predicting that by 2050, it might be possible to "sail over the North Pole," but not now, or 18 months ago, or 18 months from now.

The Vatican fact-checkers blew that one.

The theory that life systems on the world are all interconnected is a well-established one. But that doesn't mean that a virus, originally found in bats, has anything to do with whatever stress is being placed on life on earth because the climate may be changing.

The coronavirus does not live outside the body. It does not interact with any other life form except the human or animal it's living in. It can survive outside the human body for several days, making it extremely contagious, but it doesn't interact with the air or water in our surroundings. In short, there is no evidence that climate change had anything to do with the creation or transmission of this virus.

I guess the pope thought he'd be laughed off the stage if he said it was "God's response" to climate change, or that God is trying to tell us something about climate. But giving sentience to "nature" is appallingly stupid.

The Hill:

"There is an expression in Spanish: 'God always forgives, we forgive sometimes, but nature never forgives,'" the Pope said in an interview with The Tablet, a Catholic weekly produced in the United Kingdom, that was published on Wednesday.

In addition to climate change, the pope believes we should take the "opportunity" to consume less and to learn to understand and contemplate the natural world." Why do liberals always see opportunity in disaster, death, and destruction? Why not just see the tragedy and let "opportunity" take care of itself?