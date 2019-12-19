Trump's America: Majority Prefer 'Merry Christmas' Over 'Happy Holidays'

Perhaps anti-Christian liberal hacks were right all along: Americans are religious zealots. A new Rasmussen Reports poll shows that an overwhelming majority of Americans prefer "Merry Christmas" over "Happy Holidays." What's more, they also think that Christmas is a perfect time to talk about Jesus Christ rather than about that guy with the red suit and long beard.

Such disgusting Christian extremists. It's sickening.

OK, that's where the sarcasm ends. Here are the facts: According to Rasmussen, 68 percent of American adults say "Christmas should be more about Jesus Chris than about Santa Claus." Only 16 percent say they emphasize Santa, another 15 percent are undecided (how you can be undecided on this one is rather interesting to me. Perhaps those undecideds are non-Christians. That would explain it).

In 2014, support for Jesus over Santa Claus was 60 percent. However, back in 2012, 76 percent of Americans supported putting the emphasis on a religious rather than a mythical figure during Christmas.

What hasn't changed much, however, is the finding that 67 percent of American adults prefer stores to show signs saying "Merry Christmas" over "Happy Holidays." Only 22 percent opt for the latter. Another 11 percent couldn't care less either way.

Boohoo, liberal Democrats. You're basically all alone on this one. Enjoy your "holidays" while normal Americans are celebrating Christmas.

And, just to anger those hacks even more, here's a clip of Trump saying back in 2016 that, if he'd become president, everybody would be saying "Merry Christmas" again.

Isn't it marvelous?

