Politico Changes Headline on USMCA's Senate Passage to Avoid Giving Trump Credit

With bipartisan support, the U.S. Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Thursday. The renegotiated trade deal is seen as a big win, not just for Trump, but for American workers. Trump has been pushing for the USMCA for over a year, waiting for Nancy Pelosi to take it up in House, which she finally did in December, again with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 385-41.

The USMCA will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Despite the Democrats' bogus impeachment efforts, this is a huge political victory for Trump as we dive into the 2020 presidential election. While most media outlets have been able to concede that this is a big thing for the president, Politico, in its story about the USMCA's passage, originally acknowledged this in its headline, before changing it (reportedly within 40 minutes) to something far less optimistic.

Many jumped on this headline change with scouring criticism:

@ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews spent 0 minutes on the fact that @realDonaldTrump signed #USMCA.@politico started with headline SENATE PASSES USMCA IN MAJOR WIN FOR TRUMP, then changes it an hour later to SENATE PASSES USMCA, BUT MUCH WORK REMAINS#CorruptNews#Democrats#GodBlessTrump — Connie (@DemsR4Division) January 17, 2020

Politico has to change their headline on USMCA because it was too positive about Trump’s victory with negotiating the USMCA.



93% of Fake News coverage of Trump is negative.



Is there any question the MSM has earned the title #EnemyOfThePeople? — Jon Michael Olsen (@jonmichaelolse1) January 17, 2020

Politico changed their Headline !

Yellow journalism! pic.twitter.com/A2h2ZnwiAS — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) January 17, 2020

@politico is a "Objective" news source...or so they say! They instill that by changing the headline, Praising @POTUS over the USMCA trade agreement to one that says, it needs work. Yes, they are very "Objective"?? — Christopher C Kennedy (@Christo37666874) January 17, 2020

This is a pretty good question for @politico. Did somebody’s hand get slapped? https://t.co/t2FfsRCkM7 — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) January 16, 2020

Positive Trump headline slipped thru cracks and lasted nearly a full hour (Politico’s headline editor must take lunch From 1130-1230). Care to explain the change in headline @politico? pic.twitter.com/x9WZxstFhr — Numberonepal (@numberonepal) January 16, 2020

A recent study by the Media Research Center found that media coverage of Trump was 93 percent negative.

Is it really that hard for the media to admit when Trump has scored a victory?

