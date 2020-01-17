Politico Changes Headline on USMCA's Senate Passage to Avoid Giving Trump Credit
With bipartisan support, the U.S. Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Thursday. The renegotiated trade deal is seen as a big win, not just for Trump, but for American workers. Trump has been pushing for the USMCA for over a year, waiting for Nancy Pelosi to take it up in House, which she finally did in December, again with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 385-41.
The USMCA will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Despite the Democrats' bogus impeachment efforts, this is a huge political victory for Trump as we dive into the 2020 presidential election. While most media outlets have been able to concede that this is a big thing for the president, Politico, in its story about the USMCA's passage, originally acknowledged this in its headline, before changing it (reportedly within 40 minutes) to something far less optimistic.
Many jumped on this headline change with scouring criticism:
A recent study by the Media Research Center found that media coverage of Trump was 93 percent negative.
Is it really that hard for the media to admit when Trump has scored a victory?
