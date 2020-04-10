Police State Chaos: Man Dragged Off Philly Bus for Not Wearing Mask

Not to be outdone by thug cops in Colorado detaining a father for playing ball outside in an empty park with his kid, Philadelphia has taken first place in the competition for "Best Police State Blunders." If I didn't hear these people speaking American English, I would have thought these were Wuhan death squads. A man is filmed on a bus announcing that every rider must have a mask in the first video. It is important to note that the man ordering this is NOT wearing a mask.

And when the man who is told to leave the bus refuses, the police violate all of the social distancing "laws" and drag the guy off the bus, putting their hands all over him as he resists and screams. Watch this. You won't believe it.

do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8 — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

How much longer are you going to put up with this, America? Are you waiting for someone to be shot for disobeying some governor's executive order? These jackbooted intimidation tactics are only escalating. While this might make your blood boil, here's one that might make you smile. The social distancing police are going to have to work out harder to stop some of us.

How to get exercise while under quarantine pic.twitter.com/nCVxZiPSaG — Roosh (@rooshv) April 10, 2020

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter