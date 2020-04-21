'Please Think About Others': Chris Cuomo Pretends He Didn't Break Quarantine Already

I really messed up last week, Dear Reader, even more egregiously than I usually mess up. A week ago, I wrote about Chris Cuomo telling the world that he hates his job because it doesn't allow him to punch random people on the street who yell at him for being out in public after he's been diagnosed with COVID-19 the Chinese virus. And I was so distracted by Cuomo's money quote -- "I don't like what I do, professionally" -- that I missed the obvious question.

Why the hell did Chris Cuomo break quarantine?

Maureen Callahan, NY Post:

As lowly New Yorkers continue to heed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders to stay indoors, at great personal and economic cost, his sick brother decided there was no better time than Easter Sunday to check out undeveloped property he bought in East Hampton...

Yet he was infuriated when a nobody — just a 65-year-old man riding his bicycle, maintaining social distance — stopped and called Cuomo out.

“I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,’ ” the man, identified only as David, told The Post.

Cuomo’s response?

“Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!”

Which was the moment when Cuomo decided he doesn't like what he does, professionally, because he couldn't punch a 65-year-old man... for scolding him about spreading the virus... while he's pretending to stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

How is it a quarantine when Cuomo isn't, y'know, quarantined?

Yet he's still using his "sacrifice" for ratings:

Here's the very moment @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, where he's been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

Cuomo claims he's been dreaming about leaving the basement for weeks, yet he was seen out in public on Easter Sunday. He actually bragged about wanting to beat up that guy (who has filed a police complaint). So now Cuomo is lying. Either he has the virus and hasn't been self-quarantining like he claims, or he doesn't have it and has been claiming he does to boost his sagging ratings. Either way, he's a liar.

People are getting arrested just for going outside. Governors and mayors are imposing bizarre new rules about buying garden seeds and walking on public beaches. They're shutting down churches and filling in skate parks with tons of sand to keep people away. The media is scolding working Americans for publicly protesting because they want to earn money to feed their families. Yet this knucklehead can run around wherever and whenever he wants, after making a big deal on national TV about staying home for the sake of others, and he gets away with it because of his last name.

If Andrew Cuomo can't even keep his own Fredo in line, how is he supposed to save the rest of the city? But he doesn't care, because he knows none of these "journalists" will ask him about his stupid brother.

Then Fredo has the nerve to say stuff like this:

Please think about others https://t.co/5ICdw5zO1g — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 21, 2020

Think about others? Like you did on Easter Sunday, Chris?

Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press don't think the rules apply to them. Chris Cuomo doesn't. George Stephanopoulos doesn't. They just do whatever they want. Then they look right into the TV camera and lie to their viewers. They think they can scold the rest of us for doing exactly the same things they're doing.

And why wouldn't they think so? That hypocrisy is what made them rich and famous in the first place. If they had any shame, we never would've heard of them.

I'd tell you to stay safe, Chris Cuomo, but you already haven't. So just keep doing whatever you want. Who cares, right? You won't be the one who suffers for it.

