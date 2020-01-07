Plaintiffs Who Sued Joe Biden's Brother for Fraud Receive Terroristic Threat: FBI Investigating

This story nearly slipped through the cracks. In December of this year, Knox News reported that Michael and Natalie Frey filed a federal lawsuit against Jim Biden, Joe Biden's brother, alleging that he had convinced them to turn over a business plan to turn around struggling rural hospitals and then stole it. The Freys say the Biden brother convinced them that Joe Biden's star power would open many doors for their company. After giving it to him, the Freys and their partner, Dr. Mohannad Azzam, say that Jim Biden pitched their plan to Turkish investors using the names "His and Her Excellency Jim and Sarah Biden," and omitting the Freys and Azzam.

That wasn't all. Over the months Jim Biden and his partner Michael Lewitt, a hedge fund manager, allegedly pushed the Freys to take out huge loans to buy failing hospitals on the premise that Turkish money was on the way. That money never materialized, leaving the Freys with loans they could not pay. Lewitt has already settled with the Freys out of court in a sealed agreement.

The reason you've never heard about this story is that only Knox News, a local outlet in Tennesee, reported it. A Google search for "Jim Biden lawsuit" turned up zero news stories anywhere but Knox News. Now, the Freys say they're lives are being threatened.

Knox News reported,

The threat came in August in a plain white envelope to the McMinnville home of Michael Frey and his wife, Natalie Frey, just days after Knox News publicly revealed their claims of fraud and deception against Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, in a federal lawsuit. Inside the envelope was what appeared to be blood-stained currency from a Middle Eastern country commonly known as a haven for terror groups and a “torture ticket” — a voucher for the infliction of torture.

The FBI confirmed with Knox News that they are investigating the terroristic threat. The Freys are scared for their lives.

Natalie Frey still cries at the memory of her husband’s face as he walked inside the house with the envelope. “He hadn’t slept well in weeks,” she said. “He meets me at the door. He had just barely opened it. He handed it to me and said, ‘You need to call (Peal).’ I just lost it. I was hysterical. My kids are here. I thought, ‘Is someone watching us right now?’” The Freys packed up their children and sent them to stay with relatives while Peal arranged a meeting with the FBI. “It enraged me,” Michael Frey said of the threatening mail. “Now you’re dealing with my family. I’m not running from anybody. With everything going on in the world, you can’t turn your back on this kind of stuff. My parents, her parents were a nervous wreck.” But it is not deterring them from pursuing their lawsuit, he said. “The question has been posed to me — is it worth it? My answer is very simple,” he said. “It’s David and Goliath. We’re not trying to be martyrs or save the world but at some point this kind of stuff has got to stop. We had to dig ourselves out of a tremendous hole.”

For continued coverage of this story, check Knox News because none of the mainstream press is going to cover any of the Biden relatives who seem to have a habit of using Joe Biden's influence for monetary gain

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

.