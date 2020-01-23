send
News and Politics

Pence and Prince Charles Both Claim the Shady Handshake Incident Was NOT a Snub

By Victoria Taft 2020-01-23T16:24:50
chat comments

The handshake-that-wasn't caused the interwebs to short-circuit for awhile.

Prince Charles admits that he didn't shake Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence's hands at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday. But the Palace said it was not a snub.

Was Prince Charles throwing "shade" on Vice President Pence?

It sure looked shady:

That scene was spreading virally on the interwebs, but Pence's office said: "hold on a minute."

This was the scene just moments before.

Pence and Prince Charles were yucking it up outside the formal setting:

The BBC also reported that the Palace said it wasn't a snub:

A Buckingham Palace official has denied this was a snub, telling the BBC that the prince and Mr Pence had a "long and warm conversation" before the ceremony began.

Pence and Prince Charles both addressed the gathering :

...Prince Charles warned that “hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart” and said people “must be fearless in confronting falsehoods and resolute in resisting words and acts of violence.”

Pence, in his comments, described Iran as the one country “that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map.” After the conference, he visited Judaism’s holy Western Wall with Netanyahu.

The Hill reports that after Pence's remarks both men shook hands. There's no photo of that, apparently.

Enraged Students at Christian Taylor University Left 'Physically Shaking' after Mike Pence Chosen for Graduation Speech

