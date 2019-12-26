Pence Chief of Staff: Trump Is Getting Impeached 'Because He's Winning'

President Donald Trump is being impeached "because he's winning in so many ways," Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, told Meet the Press on Sunday.

"The reason this president is being impeached is because he’s winning in so many ways," Short told Chuck Todd. "He won on taxes, the economy is booming, there’s record low unemployment, the military is getting re-funded, we’re striking new trade deals."

"It goes back to what Congressman Al Green said. He said we have to impeach this president or else he could get re-elected," Short added.

Pence's chief of staff also predicted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will come to an agreement on the Senate impeachment trial.

He also slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her decision to not to send articles of impeachment over to the U.S. Senate after the House of Representatives approved them.

"It's a really untenable position, we think, for Speaker Pelosi to say, 'This president is such a clear and urgent danger to the world, to the globe, that we have to basically trample his constitutional rights, to force a quick impeachment' and then say, 'Well, we're going to hold up impeachment papers and articles of impeachment to the Senate,'" Short said.

"How can you possibly justify the contrast — to say, 'This is urgent,' to then say, 'well, we’ll have to wait and see?'"

McConnell has refused to take the impeachment seriously, saying it is the job of the Senate to check the passions of the House. Since Pelosi and the Democrats impeached Trump due to outrage rather than a true impeachable offense, he suggested the Senate should reject the impeachment out of hand.

Short said Trump is "open to witnesses" in the Senate trial, but added that the American public does not want an extended proceeding.

Since Pelosi has refused to send the articles of impeachment on to the Senate, Trump is considering claiming he never actually got impeached. Even so, the vote did happen and Democrats are not likely to give up. No matter what happens, the president can claim — as Marc Short did — that he is getting impeached because he is winning on so many important issues.

