Forget About Being Solemn: Pelosi Says 'People Have a Spring in Their Step' Because of Impeachment

When the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had instructed her far-left Democratic caucus to stay "solemn" during and after the proceedings. No clapping, no cheering. Oh no. This was serious business. Voters shouldn't get the (completely ridiculous, haha!) idea that Democrats were having a blast.

Pelosi even stared down her fellow Democrats when some of them started cheering when the results of the votes were announced. She was having none of it. Heck, she even wore black!

The day after the big vote, however, Pelosi has suddenly changed her tune. From being dressed in black and having a "solemn" attitude, Madam Facelift has gone to wearing a bright red dress and claiming that "people have a spring in their step because the president was held accountable for his reckless behavior."

My gosh, do they produce them any faker than Nancy Pelosi? Doesn't she realize that this celebratory behavior completely contradicts the statements she made yesterday? Or is it just that she doesn't care because she knows the leftist mainstream media won't call her out on it anyway?

In that regard, she can feel safe. CNN, MSNBC and all those other members of the Democrat Media Complex aren't going to confront her with yesterday's theater show. If anything, they'll actively push the talking point that it was a "solemn" affair and that Pelosi and her fellow Democrats really, truly were heartbroken to impeach the president.

What we see here is Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display. Pelosi hates Trump so much that she can't or won't hide her glee. She just has to celebrate her attempt to overturn the 2016 election.

This is how undemocratic the so-called Democratic Party has become under her leadership. It's absolutely disgusting.

Thankfully, there's also some good news: Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to have grown a pair... Finally.

