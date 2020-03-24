Pelosi Dems Treat Coronavirus Bill Like It's a Genie that Jumped Out of a Christmas Tree

Tyler has done fine work cataloging the left-wing wish list that Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer are trying to smuggle past the American people by hiding it in the coronavirus stimulus package. They're like a bunch of border coyotes, hauling all their left-wing pals in a big smelly truck disguised as a produce shipment.

Pelosi keeps issuing very stern warnings against loading the bill with poison pills -- and then stoops back over her cauldron, in which she is stirring up gallons of poison.

Is that enough metaphors for you?

Let's go back to the genie. To the Democrats, the stimulus is "a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision."

Ahem. No.

That's what's wrong with the Democrats and much of our so-called elite class. They're treating relief for millions of Americans whose livelihoods hang by a thread as if it's Christmas for them. The first gift they opened up was a genie bottle. They rub the lamp, out pops the genie and he (or she) gives them their three wishes. Instead of prioritizing your casual restaurant on the outskirts of Toledo, your favorite bar that just closed up, or the local music venue that can't host bands anymore, they say:

$35 million for the Kennedy Center!

More power for Big Labor!

More taxpayer money for Planned Parenthood abortion mills!

Seriously. That's what they packed into the bill. Check out the link to Tyler's piece.

Do you know how much that $35 million could do for some small businesses? The Kennedy Center serves the elites in Washington, D.C., and no one else, except elite tourists who visit Washington, D.C. Americans are ever more likely to live in right-to-work states and ever more skeptical of unions and their hardcore support for socialism and the Democratic Party. Planned Parenthood is a monstrous organization that does terrible things and was founded by a racist.

And none of these things have anything to do with fighting a pandemic and staving off what could turn into a full-blown economic depression. Americans. Need. Leadership.

Trump is providing it. What are the Democrats doing?

There's a meme floating around social media today which is apt. It notes that Pelosi and her band impeached Trump for not providing aid to Ukraine. Then they turn around and deny aid to Americans. Sort of like Mike Bloomberg, now that I think about it. He promised his campaign staff they'd have jobs through November whether he dropped out or not. Then he dropped out, fired them and sent $40 million overseas.

Trump did provide aid -- lethal aid, at that -- to Ukraine, but that's beside the point.

The point is, the Democrats see this serious crisis as a golden opportunity not to be wasted.

That's not how leaders think. It's how criminals think.

Thanks to pressure there may be a deal in the offing, but the Democrats' risible behavior should not be forgotten.