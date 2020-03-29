Pelosi Blames Trump for Coronavirus Deaths

“His delaying of getting equipment to where — it continues — his delay in getting equipment to where it's needed is deadly. And now I think the best thing would be to do is to prevent more loss of life, rather than open things up,“ she told Tapper.

Pelosi also wondered about when the president first knew about the coronavirus and what he did about it.

As US cases surge, Pelosi questioned when Trump was informed about the coronavirus and his knowledge on its potential impact. "I don't know what the scientists said to him, when did this President know about this, and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know it? That's for an after-action review. But as the President fiddles, people are dying. And we just have to take every precaution."

And Pelosi left no doubt that she was blaming Trump for the deaths.

Asked by Tapper if she believes Trump's downplaying of the crisis has cost American lives, Pelosi responded, "Yes, I am. I'm saying that." "Because when he made the other day when he was signing the bill, he said just think 20 days ago everything was great. No, everything wasn't great," she said. "We had nearly 500 cases and 17 deaths already. And in that 20 days because we weren't prepared, we now have 2,000 deaths and 100,000 cases."

The charge is incendiary, of course, but more than that it's politically stupid. Very few voters -- even many Trump opponents -- are not going to blame him for killing people. That's absurd and the doddering Pelosi must have gone off her meds to make that charge.

The Democrats are getting truly desperate. Trump's handling of the crisis is meeting with increasing approval from the public, despite Democrat's efforts to derail him. They have to find a way to bring the president's approval down. But if they think accusing Trump of murder is the way to do it, they are sadly mistaken.