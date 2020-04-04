send
News and Politics

Pedophile Rapist Released From Massachusetts Prison to Protect Him From Coronavirus

By Matt Margolis 2020-04-04T14:45:41
chat comments
Prison corridor

President Trump got criticized for saying “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” with regard to the coronavirus. Sadly, he was right in more ways than one.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled earlier this week that some prisoners can be released from state jails and prisons to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amongst prison populations. One such prisoner who was released was 54-year-old Glenn Christie, who was convicted of child rape and indecent assault on a child under 14 years of age. According to WBUR, Massachusetts' NPR station, "Christie has several health issues and is confined to a wheelchair." One of Christie's roommates died from the coronavirus, but Christie has tested negative.

Christie was serving a two-year sentence for violating the terms of a ten-year probation following the completion of his prison sentence for the repeated rapes of a 12-year-old boy. His lawyer, David Rangaviz, who'd been challenging the probation violation sentence before the outbreak, celebrated Christie's release.

"There are so many move lives to save, but it is an unbelievable relief to get him released while it appears he may have dodged this ongoing outbreak in his facility," he said on Twitter.

It's really something that while many people feel like prisoners in their own homes because of the restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus, a pedophile rapist has been given his freedom because of the coronavirus.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/pedophile-rapist-released-from-massachusetts-prison-to-protect-him-from-coronavirus/

