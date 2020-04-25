Osama bin Laden’s Master Plan to Destroy America: Make Joe Biden President

In the Left’s never-ending quest to frame and destroy President Trump, conspiracy theorist Seth Abramson, author of the discredited collusion fantasies Proof of Conspiracy and Proof of Collusion, is now concocting a scenario in which the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is “a bribery scandal in which Trump looked the other way on intel about the virus in November in order to placate Chinese lenders and get political dirt on Joe Biden.” Just as Abramson is trying to make this fly, however, comes the revelation that none other than Osama bin Laden thought Joe Biden was so weak and stupid that the best way to ensure the destruction of the U.S. would be to make him president.

So now we are apparently supposed to believe that while Biden’s ineptitude was blazingly obvious to Osama, sitting in his Pakistan hideout half a world away, that ineptitude was not at all clear to a man who, love him or hate him, has proven himself to be one of the canniest political operatives on the scene today.

We are supposed to believe that Donald Trump, the man who soundly defeated the best the Republican Party had to offer and then upended the confident assumptions of the woman whom virtually the entire political and media class had anointed as the next president, has mistaken Biden for so impressive an opponent that he has been willing to collude illegally with two foreign governments and destroy the American economy in order to get ammunition to counter him.

Bin Laden’s plan was apparently to have Barack Obama killed so that Joe Biden would become president. The jihad terror leader wrote that Obama and General David Petraeus should be targeted for murder, explaining: “The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make [Vice President] Biden take over the presidency. Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis. As for Petraeus, he is the man of the hour ... and killing him would alter the war’s path.”

This was apparently not just idle talk: Osama seems to have instructed one of his most trusted jihadis, Ilyas Kashmiri, to assassinate Obama, and wrote to a lieutenant: “Please ask brother Ilyas to send me the steps he has taken into that work.” Before he could kill Barack Obama, however, Kashmiri was himself killed in a U.S. drone strike, and bin Laden himself was killed by Navy SEALs not long after that.

An increasing number of people agree that Joe Biden now seems to be in the throes of rapidly advancing dementia, but he has never been known as the sharpest knife in the drawer. In August 2019, months before the suspicions of dementia began to be discussed openly, an Iowa voter said: “Well, I like Biden, he just keeps saying dumb stuff.” Barack Obama might have agreed: as far back as the 2008 campaign, his frustration at his dim bulb of a running mate boiled over as he exclaimed, “How many times is Biden gonna say something stupid?” Observations that Biden was not very bright go back to the beginning of his political career.

Then there is the corruption. Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma is now well known, and is not the first allegation that Joe Biden and his family have enriched themselves by peddling access and influence. Biden has hotly maintained that his son did nothing wrong, but less biased observers see that there is something wrong on the face of it with an arrangement in which a young man whose father happens to be vice president of the United States gets paid exorbitant sums for doing a job for which he has no training and of which he has no knowledge.

But apparently we are supposed to buy the idea that while Biden’s incompetence, if not his corruption, were crystal clear to a man who studied America closely in an attempt to find ways to weaken it and ultimately bring it down, Donald Trump saw Biden as so formidable as to undo the achievement of his administration that he was most proud of – America’s economic boom – in exchange for his silence about the coronavirus, in order to get whatever negative information the Chinese Communists may have had about Sleepy Joe.

It’s ridiculous. It’s insane. It’s preposterous. It casts Trump as a fool, and even worse, a traitor. And you know what that means: Democrats will love it.

