Stretch, grab a late afternoon cup of caffeine and get caught up on the most important news of the day with our Coffee Break newsletter. These are the stories that will fill you in on the world that's spinning outside of your office window - at the moment that you get a chance to take a breath.
Ohio State Rep Wes Goodman Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Behavior' with a Man in His Office

By Paula Bolyard 2017-11-16T06:14:14
Wesley Goodman

Ohio state Rep. Wes Goodman, a conservative Republican, resigned late Tuesday after being confronted with evidence of inappropriate behavior with another man in his Columbus office.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said he met with Goodman, 33, Tuesday and confronted him about the allegations of "inappropriate behavior related to his state office." The freshman representative, who is married, confirmed the allegations and resigned his position.

"It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution," Rosenberger said in a statement Wednesday. "I met with him later in the day where he acknowledged and confirmed the allegations. It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution."

11-Year-Old's Response to Nude Teacher Sex Proposition: 'OK IDC'

Brad Miller, a spokesman for Rosenberger,  said the interaction happened several months ago and was consensual. Miller noted that it did not constitute sexual harassment and there had been no harassment complaints made against Goodman during his time in the House. He said the incident did not involve Statehouse staffers or other members of the legislature. The behavior was "activity unbecoming of a state representative," Miller said.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that "rumors about Goodman’s questionable conduct, including his use of social media, have been swirling at the Statehouse in the past few weeks and include stories dating back years to when he worked in Washington. His Facebook account was taken offline."

https://pjmedia.com/trending/ohio-state-rep-resigns-inappropriate-behavior-man-office/

