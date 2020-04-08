send
News and Politics

Official Chinese Government-Backed Paper: 'Hey, How'd You Like a Taste of Wuhan?'

By Bryan Preston 2020-04-08T09:48:39
chat comments

No bats were harmed in the making of this tweet. Well, not that we know of.

One of China's state-backed newspapers has apparently deleted a tweet promoting the food scene in the city of Wuhan, after being criticized for celebrating the culinary culture in the place where the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic originated.

People's Daily—the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party—sent the tweet as the city ended its lockdown that began on January 23.

snip

People's Daily came under fire for its tweet, which declared: "Have a taste of Wuhan! Let these mouth-watering specialties in Wuhan satisfy your stomach."

And ruin the whole world!

Here's a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet. As you might imagine, what with the global pandemic arising from Wuhan -- and possibly from its madcap cuisine scene -- the tweet didn't go over too well.

Screenshot of People's Daily tweet promoting Wuhan cuisine. Source: Twitter.

Bloomberg reports that Wuhan's wet markets, which may or may not be where the deadly pandemic started, have re-opened.

Bryan Preston is the author of Hubble's Revelations: The Amazing Time Machine and Its Most Important Discoveries

Schrödinger’s Virus: Is It Possible that Everybody is Right - and Wrong - About This Thing?

