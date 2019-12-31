send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Obama's Iran Brainiac Piped Up to Trash Trump & GOP Congressman Absolutely Vaporized Him

By Victoria Taft 2019-12-31T14:25:48
chat comments
Former Obama staffer in a suit

The man who takes credit for the deal to send $1.7 billion in shrink-wrapped cash-filled pallets to pay off Iran's mullahs poked his head out of his Twitter hidey hole on Tuesday and now probably regrets the whole thing.

Ben Rhodes trashed the president as Iranian-backed Shia militias attacked the American Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

"Nice" timing, Obama's Brain.

President Trump has ordered more troops be sent to secure the 100-acre facility in Iraq's Green Zone.

Rhodes, the man who joked that he'd created a news media "echo chamber" (sound familiar?) to sell his outrageous pay-off of Iran's mullahs in exchange for hostages in the "Iran Deal," dared to pipe up and trash Trump's Iran policy.

Rhodes scolded: "It's hard to overstate what a total failure Trump's Iran policy has been. Nuclear program resumed. Regional provocations escalated. US isolated."

Immediately, Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Ranking Member of a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight, aimed and fired his verbal vaporizer:

He wrote:

"...Pallets of cash. Ransom payments. Tens of Billions freed for terrorism. Kidnapping & shaming US Navy Sailors. Test firing ICBMs. Financing Assad in Syria & Hezbollah in Lebanon. Helping the Houthis overthrow the govt in Yemen...That was Iran on your watch Subject Matter Expert"

Hard to argue with that.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/obamas-iran-brainiac-piped-up-to-trash-trump-gop-congressman-absolutely-vaporized-him/

Related: iran, iraq
Copyright © 2005-2020 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.