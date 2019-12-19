send
News and Politics

Obama Spotted Golfing While House Impeached Trump

By Nicholas Ballasy 2019-12-19T22:20:22
chat comments

Former President Barack Obama was spotted golfing in Hawaii while the Democratic-led House of Representatives was impeaching President Trump.

Obama was playing at the Mid-Pacific Country Club on Wednesday.

According to local press reports, Obama greeted onlookers during his time on the course.

Trump held a rally in Michigan while the House was voting on articles of impeachment. During the rally, Trump questioned why the GOP did not impeach Obama when he was in office.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/obama-spotted-golfing-as-house-impeaches-trump/

