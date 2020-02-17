'Obama Personally Asked the FBI to Investigate Someone on Behalf of George Soros,' Says Alan Dershowitz

In an interview with Breitbart News, Alan Dershowitz claimed he is in possession of documents that will show Barack Obama asked the FBI to investigate an unnamed person on behalf of George Soros. Those documents, he says, will come out during a lawsuit that will be filed in the future. Dershowitz said the only difference between Trump and other presidents influencing the Department of Justice is that Trump is open about it while the others "whispered."

"I have some information as well about the Obama administration, which will be disclosed in a lawsuit at some point, but I'm not prepared to disclose it now, about how President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his," he said. Dershowitz was responding to the over-the-top hand-wringing going on in the media after Donald Trump tweeted out his disgust at the sentencing recommendation of up to nine years for Roger Stone, which was announced by prosecutors at the Justice Department.

"We've seen this kind of White House influence on the Justice Department virtually in every Justice Department," continued Dershowitz. "The difference is this president is much more overt about it. He tweets about it. President Obama whispered to the Justice Department about it." Dershowitz then went on to give historical context and claimed that while not advisable, it's perfectly constitutional for the president to completely control the Department of Justice, as has been done before. "The president could make a decision to really decide to control the Justice Department...Thomas Jefferson did it."

Listen below.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter