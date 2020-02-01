NYT Reporter Doxxes Brown University Football Coach for Criticizing Media in Private Message

When searching for the answer to "Who is the worst person on the planet today?" one should always look to the dinosaur media. Without fail, you'll find someone whose actions are so repulsive and jaw-droppingly reprehensible that even the Seven Princes of Hell would recoil in disgust and promptly hold a press conference to disavow any association. Today's example of evil masquerading as professionalism is New York Times reporter and MSNBC contributor Michael Schmidt.

Schmidt has a large following on twitter, over 200 thousand, and used his large platform to dox an offensive coordinator for the Brown University football team, Vince Marino, who has a much smaller following of around 5k people. Schmidt did this because Marino sent him a polite criticism through a private message, which Schmidt then sent out to the world while also exposing his workplace to his rabid followers. Somehow, this does not violate Twitter's policy of no "targeted harassment."

Marino wrote, "You work for the NY Times. Credibility is an issue. You just want to take down the President at all costs. If you wanted the truth you would investigate Joe Biden getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired. That ACTUALLY happened. Shameful."

I couldn't have said it better myself. For the life of me, I can't see where the coach went wrong. But in the mind of a complicit member of the media, who does the Democrats' bidding for a living, Schmidt took the opportunity, not for some self-reflection on why he has ignored Biden admitting to getting Ukrainian prosecutor Shokin fired under very suspicious circumstances, but instead chose to tweet out Marino's message in an effort to cancel him. (BTW, just like his co-worker Maggie Haberman, a known tool of the DNC as exposed by Wikileaks, Schmidt has also been awarded a Pulitzer for "journalism.") The Twitter outrage mob Schmidt whipped up are already tweeting Brown University and demanding Marino's head for daring to criticize a member of the vaunted media.

Got this message this morning from @coachVMarino the offensive coordinator for the Brown University football team. Gives us a sense of where things stand in our politics and how folks view the media. pic.twitter.com/DgEHvWvlc9 — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) February 1, 2020

Luckily, the majority of the replies on Schmidt's tweet were confirming that his behavior is exactly why the American public mistrusts and dislikes "news reporters" so much. These are only two of hundreds of great comments telling Schmidt that he's a terrible person.

Twitter has not suspended Schmidt for targeted harassment. Marino has locked down his Twitter account. Brown University has issued no statement. What are the chances that Marino comes out of this with his job intact? 25%?

This is why the media is the enemy of the people and until they stop treating private citizens like bugs to be crushed, their relationship with the general public will only deteriorate.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter