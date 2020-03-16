NYT Editor Deceptively Alters Trump Quote From Conference Call With Governors on Coronavirus

Mara Gay, the New York Times editorial board member who, you may recall, proved her terrible math skills earlier this month live on MSNBC, has totally outdone herself.

In a tweet sent Monday afternoon, Gay claimed that President Trump “told governors this morning they are on their own. ‘Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,’ Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times.”

Trump told governors this morning they are on their own:

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times. https://t.co/K0sont7MBc — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 16, 2020

According to Ms. Gay, Trump told the governors that they were “on their own” if they needed critical medical supplies to combat the spread of the virus.

Except that’s not what he said. Gay deliberately misrepresented Trump’s words. Unfortunately for her, the full quote was accessible through the linked story. Here’s what Trump said: “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves. We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

Incredible contrast between @NYTimes reporter tweet versus full quote



Full quote makes it clear President Trump said the federal government will help states; cut off quote makes it appear just the opposite pic.twitter.com/JimnKh5HjN — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 16, 2020

Ms. Gay was promptly called out on Twitter for her deception.

Disingenuous quote. Here's the full: “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 16, 2020

Do you EVER tell the truth? Let us help you with the rest 👇🏻 “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 16, 2020

He also said that the Fed Gov would stand behind states in their efforts, but that it may be more efficient and effective if locally sourced supply chains could be employed. But you knew that, you disingenuous cad. #Coronavirusus #NeverTrustTheMedia — Leo Pusateri (@Leo_Pusateri) March 16, 2020

This is just an outrageous misrepresentation of a quote. You cut off right to here: "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself" — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2020

Are you deliberately spreading misinformation or just blinded by your rage? — David Sutcliffe (@SutcliffeDavid) March 16, 2020

Wow liar. You are incredible. You just post HALF of what he says. Sickening — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 16, 2020

It wasn’t just Gay who lied about what Trump said either. This deceptively edited quote was even shared by the New York Times’ official Twitter account--even though the full quote was in their story.

President Trump told a group of governors on Monday that they shouldn’t wait for the federal government to help fill the need for respirators. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” he said during a conference call.https://t.co/XMqLEYCVTg — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 16, 2020

And people wonder why Trump calls the media the “enemy of the people”? It’s irresponsible for an editor at the New York Times to give the impression that Trump told governors they were “on their own” when that is absolutely not what he said.

