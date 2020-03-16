send
News and Politics

NYT Editor Deceptively Alters Trump Quote From Conference Call With Governors on Coronavirus

By Matt Margolis 2020-03-16T20:30:32
chat comments
the New York Times office.

Mara Gay, the New York Times editorial board member who, you may recall, proved her terrible math skills earlier this month live on MSNBC, has totally outdone herself.

In a tweet sent Monday afternoon, Gay claimed that President Trump “told governors this morning they are on their own. ‘Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,’ Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times.”

According to Ms. Gay, Trump told the governors that they were “on their own” if they needed critical medical supplies to combat the spread of the virus.

Except that’s not what he said. Gay deliberately misrepresented Trump’s words. Unfortunately for her, the full quote was accessible through the linked story. Here’s what Trump said: “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves. We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

Ms. Gay was promptly called out on Twitter for her deception.

It wasn’t just Gay who lied about what Trump said either. This deceptively edited quote was even shared by the New York Times’ official Twitter account--even though the full quote was in their story.

And people wonder why Trump calls the media the “enemy of the people”? It’s irresponsible for an editor at the New York Times to give the impression that Trump told governors they were “on their own” when that is absolutely not what he said.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/nyt-editor-deceptively-alters-trump-quote-from-conference-call-with-governors-on-coronavirus/

