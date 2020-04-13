Nunes: More Criminal Referrals Against Dems Involved in the Russia Scam May Be Coming

After Friday's revelation that the FBI used Russian government disinformation to get secret warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, Congressman Devin Nunes says you can expect more criminal referrals against those who plotted to take down Trump.

The information that many thought likely is now confirmed in black and white in the declassified footnotes of the Inspector General's report on the FISA court abuses.

#FISA READ footnote 350 FBI effort to verify Steele Dossier “The (redacted) stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele’s reporting and ASSESSED that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate US foreign relations” pic.twitter.com/7aVvNkx3BV — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 10, 2020

Here is the key sentence:

"The [REDACTED] stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele’s reporting and assessed that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate US foreign relations."

Fox News filled in the blanks of the names still left out of the footnotes:

"According to a document circulated among Crossfire Hurricane team members and supervisors in early October 2016, Person 1[Sergei Millian] had historical contact with persons and entities suspected of being linked to RIS [Russian intelligence]. The document described reporting [REDACTED] that Person 1 'was rumored to be a former KGB/SVR officer.' In addition, in late December 2016, Department Attorney Bruce Ohr told SSA 1 [FBI Agent Joe Pietnka] that he had met with Glenn Simpson and that Simpson had assessed that Person 1 was a RIS officer who was central in connecting Trump to Russia."

The story that Russian-Secret-Agent-Trump-paid-hookers-to-pee-on-a-bed and other fairy tales was known as false before then former FBI chief James Comey ever "briefed" Trump on it.

Furthermore, the "briefing" over time has taken on the patina of extortion. Comey claims it was a defensive briefing.

The Washington Examiner reports after the Trump "briefing,"

"Comey said he had a secure FBI laptop waiting for him in his FBI vehicle and that when he got into the vehicle, he was handed the laptop and 'began typing as the vehicle moved,'" the report says. He worked on his account as the FBI car took him to the New York field office, where aides had set up a secure video teleconference with Rybicki, McCabe, Baker, and the "Crossfire Hurricane" supervisors. Comey continued to work on his memo after that and sent the group a final version the next day, Saturday, Jan. 7. In his memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, Comey wrote that at the Trump Tower briefing he assured the president-elect, "We are not investigating you, sir." At the moment Comey said those words, he had the "Crossfire Hurricane" team ready for a secure video conference on Trump's response to the Steele dossier allegation.

The briefing story was intentionally leaked to CNN so the network would have a "news peg" on which to hang the mention of the far fetched "pee tape" tale. Three days later, CNN "broke" the hand-delivered and false "story." CNN won an award for its coverage.

Comey, Andrew McCabe, FBI attorney James Baker and company knew the information was false and Russian disinformation, but they used it anyway to get secret FISA warrants, set-up the Mueller investigation and mire Trump in the sludgy muck of the DC swamp.

On Fox and Friends on Saturday morning, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said the revelations reported on Friday before the holiday weekend mean that he'll be calling for more criminal referrals.

"People should go and look at the footnotes that are now public, ok? Because likely we're going to have more criminals referrals based on these. We know the Democrats were spreading disinformation, Russian disinformation, which we were saying the whole time. It never made sense he would have a political operative – the Clinton campaign working with Fusion GPS, hiring a former foreign spy – that they know is supposedly getting information from a Russian intel folks. That doesn't pass the straight face test."

Nunes has already made eight criminal referrals to Attorney General William Barr's office over the Trump-is-a-Russian-Secret-Agent scam.