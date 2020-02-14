Not Exactly the First Date This Woman Was Hoping For

It's Valentine's Day and if you're lucky (unlucky) enough to be single, you've probably scoured dating apps looking for a little romance.

A North Attleboro, Massachusetts, woman made a date with a man she met online. They agreed to meet and the woman picked up Christopher Castillo.

Prior to the date, Castillo asked the woman to drive him to the Bristol County Savings Bank in North Attleboro. What happened next could be the most epic first date "worst date" in history.

CNN:

It all started, the woman told police, when she picked up Castillo from his parents' home in Chepachet, Rhode Island, and drove him 30 minutes east toward North Attleboro, Massachusetts. She said he drank wine in the passenger seat of her Nissan Maxima ( which is also illegal, but he wasn't charged for that one). The two had never met in person before that fateful day in 2016, she told police. So why would she think anything was wrong when he told her to pull over as they approached a bank? He got out of her car and left her there alone for a few minutes. Then, suddenly, he came running back, sweating with sunglasses, a hat, a gun and $1,000 cash in hand, the woman said. "F**king go," he told her. She "panicked," she told police, so she did as she was told.

Inside the bank, Castillo told the teller he was "really hurting." She gave him the money and ran to the car where his hapless getaway driver was waiting patiently to go on a date.