'Nonbinary' Worker Suing Nike Over 'Pronoun Abuses' for $1.1 Million

A former Nike contractor is suing the company for $1.1 million in damages, claiming they allowed for "gender identity-based harassment."

CBS News reports that a civil lawsuit was filed this week against Nike and Mainz Brady Group, a staffing company used by Nike to hire contractors. According to the suit, Nike "discriminated against computer engineer Jazz Lyles, who identifies as transmasculine and prefers the pronouns they/them/their."

What is "transmasculine," you ask? This is a real hoot, according to Gender Wiki, transmasculine "is a term used to describe transgender people who were assigned female at birth, but identify with masculinity to a greater extent than with femininity."

So, yeah, "transmasculine" is basically the LGBT lobby's fancy word for "tomboy."

According to the complaint, Lyles -- who worked at Nike from May 2017 to September 2018 -- was repeatedly "misgendered" by her coworkers. "While Lyles notified management about the issue multiple times, the companies allegedly failed to implement any policies, procedures and trainings around the use of gender pronouns in the workplace," CBS News reports.

"When someone refuses to acknowledge a person's gender identity or insists on referring to them by a gender to which they do not identify (called misgendering), this causes real and significant harm," the complaint reads. "This is particularly true when a person is misgendered repeatedly on a daily basis."

Nike's response to the lawsuit was to say the company "is committed to a culture of diversity, inclusion and respect where everyone can succeed and realize their full potential." Nike has pandered to progressives in the past, be it by hiring Colin Kaepernick, or running its "Be True" campaign featuring transgender athletes.

Lyles claims that placing the burden on her to "educate" her coworkers about her gender identity and preferred pronouns caused tensions between her and her coworkers.

I'm starting to think that the transgender movement is actually a get-rich-quick scheme.

