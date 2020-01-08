Iran Warned U.S. and Iraq in Advance of Missile Attack on U.S. Bases: Report

There have been no casualties reported after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq where U.S. troops were stationed, according to the U.S. military.

One of the bases was the Al Asad base, which President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited in December of 2018.

Early reports suggested that no Iraqis were harmed in the attack.

However, an Iran state-run media outlet reportedly claimed there were 80 casualties.

According to the Military Times, Iran warned the U.S. and Iraq in advance of the attack.

Ali Arouzi, NBC News Tehran bureau chief and correspondent, tweeted on Tuesday evening that Iran was "warning that if there is retaliation for the two waves of attacks they launched their 3rd wave will destroy Dubai and Haifa."

Iran is saying that if there is no retaliation from America for these latest attacks then they will stop attacking. But if America attacks then their response will be crushing and wide spread. #iran #soleimani #war — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 8, 2020

Arouzi also reported that Iran said "if there is no retaliation from America for these latest attacks then they will stop attacking. But if America attacks then their response will be crushing and widespread."

Following the attacks, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said "we slapped them on the face. When it comes to confrontation, military actions of these kinds are not enough. The corrupt presence of the US should come to an end."